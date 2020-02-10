Robert Eugene Presley, 43, denied any knowledge of a car burglary at a rural Cumberland County residence. His problem is that in his hands was an iPad that was reported stolen by the victim.
The incident occurred Monday around 11 p.m. in the parking lot of Forest Haven Lane, according to Cpl. Dustin Hensley’s report. Presley, of 6061 Lowe’s Gap Rd., Pikeville, was taken into custody and charged with auto burglary.
Hensley and other deputies responded to the Forest Haven Lane address and met with the victim. She told investigators she heard a knock at the back door of her residence and looked outside to see a man dressed in a white shirt and hat, holding an iPad in his hands.
The woman did not open the door and the man then walked around her home and started knocking on the front door. She then watched as the man entered her vehicle. She activated a car alarm and then contacted police. Neighbors who responded to sound of the car alarm followed the suspect in a newer model black Chevrolet Camaro. Neighbors were also able to provide a tag number that was displayed on the suspect’s car.
A short time later, Hensley came in contact with the Camaro and when he approached, Hensley found Presley sitting in the passenger seat, dressed in white and holding an iPad.
Presley refused to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody after additional deputies arrived on the scene. He told deputies he was at the Forest Haven Lane address to visit a friend and that the car alarm suddenly started sounding. He said he never entered the vehicle.
Presley was placed under $10,000 bond and will face a court date in General Sessions Court.
