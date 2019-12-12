An eastern Cumberland County man is facing two felony counts after he was stopped driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Roane County. Investigation later led to the recovery of a second vehicle that had been reported stolen.
Gregory Alan Ray Mullins, 33, 2943 Smith Mountain Rd., is charged with two counts of theft of property (auto theft).
The incident occurred Nov. 16 shortly before 9:30 a.m. when Deputy Jonathon Stout stopped a 1992 GMC Sonoma pickup truck on Mount Vernal Rd. at the intersection of Golliher Rd. because he recognized the driver and knew the driver had a revoked license.
In addition, neither the driver nor a female passenger, were wearing seat belts.
Stout wrote in his report that the license plate did not match the vehicle it was displayed on and asked Mullins why. Mullins reportedly responded that he had purchased the pickup for $200 and a tablet.
A check of the pickup’s vehicle identification number revealed it had been reported stole in Roane County and Mullins was taken into custody.
At that point, Mullins told the deputy that there was a second vehicle that was at his residence that he believed may have been stolen.
Cpl. Dustin Jackson and Deputy Fatima Pena responded to the scene and assisted with the arrest of the female, identified as Patsy Rayder, 34, Smith Mountain Rd., who had an outstanding warrant in Overton County for failure to appear.
At the Mullins residence, deputies found a 1983 Ford F150 pickup that had been reported stolen in Roane County several days earlier.
Cumberland and Roane investigators are continuing their investigation.
Mullins appeared in General Sessions Court Dec. 5 where his case was continued to Jan. 30.
