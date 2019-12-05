A Cumberland County man was taken into custody Thursday while sitting in General Sessions Court and served two warrants for a burglary that occurred at a shop in February, according to an arrest report.
Daniel Justin Potts, 35, 1848 Pomona Rd., is charged with burglary and theft of property in connection with the incident that occurred on Feb. 6 at a shop owned his former employer, Roy Smith.
According to Sgt. Kevin Davis’ report, entry was gained to Smith’s shop when someone removed a metal panel leading into a restroom. The intruder then climbed over a sink to gain access to other areas of the building. Exit from the building was through a garage-style door.
The shop owner reported to investigators the shop had been left in a state of disarray and it appeared several vehicles had been moved during the incident. Some property that had been taken from where it was kept was found in the bed of his work truck.
The owner also reported someone attempted to pry open an empty safe. Suspects were identified, and Potts was located in court where he was taken into custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.