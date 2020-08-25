The city of Crossville wants to know the public’s interest in a long-proposed indoor recreation center.
A survey launched last week seeking information to be used as part of a feasibility study.
The online survey — available HERE — includes 13 questions to determine community interest in the project and the types of amenities and programs the public wants it to offer.
The council approved moving forward with the feasibility study and architectural planning in February. They are working with HFR Design on the study.
The architectural program includes estimates on the size of facility needed and is important in determining cost, Jim Gilliam, with HFR Design, told the council in February.
Kyle Dunn, with HFR Design, said, “We do an architectural program that includes the size, amenities and a preliminary opinion on the probable cost.”
An indoor recreation center has long been at the top of “wants” for city residents and leaders. The city studied the idea of a YMCA facility in 2008 and an indoor aquatic center in the 2014 parks and recreation master plan.
