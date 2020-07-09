Parents, teachers and principals were all surveyed regarding the reopening of school. Though the results represent only the opinions of those who responded and not a scientific sampling of the community, most preferred sending students back to class.
The online parent survey included 4,420 responses. Of those, their children were almost evenly distributed across grade levels. Most parents said they were very likely, 39.5%, or likely, 25.2% to send their children to school; 52.4% want to start back on a normal schedule, 19.3% preferred a staggered schedule for students, 19.7% preferred online or virtual learning and 5.4% wanted printed packets.
Of the parent responses, 35.5% said they were unlikely to send their children to school on Aug. 5.
Internet access is a concern in Cumberland County. The online survey found about half of the parents responding had home internet service, Others connected via cellphones, 29.5%, or a mobile hotspot, 11.9%. There were 7.8% without internet access. Jim Inman, 1st District, noted families without home internet options likely would not have completed the survey.
A majority of parents — 57.5% — said they would provide transportation for their child in the fall, with 23.2% using a combination of parent and bus transportation; 19.3% will rely on the school system's bus service.
There were 542 employee responses to the school survey:
*56.4% prefer a regular scheduled return with safety protocols, 27.8% would like staggered schedules, 9.1% opted for online or virtual learning, 1.9% wanted printed learning packets, and 4.8% selected other, with responses suggesting delaying the start of school until after Labor Day, start at the normal time without safety protocols or a hybrid of in-person and online learning.
*505 want hand sanitizer and portable hand-washing stations
*482 want additional cleaning measures throughout the day
*431 want temperature screenings
*421 want to limit the number of visitors to schools
*293 want optional face masks
*246 want social-distancing measures
*205 want screening questions asked
*125 want required face masks
Six of the 11 participating principals want to see schools open on a regular schedule, with one each for online or virtual learning and staggered schedules. Three selected other, suggesting a staggered schedule and online learning options for students who will be homeschooled, a staggered start for high school while elementary returns at the normal time, and delaying the start of school until September.
