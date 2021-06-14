A beautiful week of weather is predicted this week with sunshine everyday and comfortable humidity. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s for the middle of the week warming back into the mid-80s by Friday.
Cumberland Countians will be able to give air conditioners a little break as there is expected to be a few nights in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Rain chances will begin to go back up next weekend as a tropical moisture arrives from the Gulf. It is expected to bring above normal rainfall from the 20th through the 28th of June.
Summer begins on Sunday, June 20. The Summer Solstice is the longest day and the shortest night of the year. This is also the day of the year when the sun is highest in the sky.
Hottest weather on the Plateau usually doesn’t come until August which is called seasonal lag.
For the week of the 6th through the 12th, well over two and a half inches of rain fell in Crossville and Fairfield Glade with over an inch and a half in most of the southern half of the county. We have already received our normal rain for the entire month of June.
Weather tidbits for the week: The cicadas were so thick in the sky west of Washington, DC, the other day that they showed up on weather radar.
There were no tornado fatalities in the United States during the month of May for the first time in seven years, amazingly because there were 289 tornadoes.
The bright planet that you can see in the western sky after sunset is our evening star, Venus.
You can email anytime in search of weather information by sending queries to weather1@charter.net.
