Continued warm weather will continue through the week with highs in the 60s, and hitting 70, in some locations.
There has not been significant rain since the first of the month, and no rain is expected until the upcoming weekend. Rain is expected to be scattered.
Daylight saving time begins this weekend. Before going to bed Saturday night, be sure to set clocks forward one hour.
Starting on Sunday, it will not get dark until after 7 p.m. There will also be a change in the early morning as sunrise will be an hour later and it will not start getting daylight until around 6:30 a.m.
February temperatures finished 2 degrees below, normal and it was the snowiest February seen in the last 15 years. A lot of folks are now saying, “Maybe the winters are going to get back to the way they used to be.”
Expect an active spring thunderstorm season followed by a hot summer. There may be a lot of weather in the news in the weeks and months to come.
Questions can be sent anytime along with requests for weather data to weather1@charter.net.
