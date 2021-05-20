The Cumberland County School Nutrition Program is making plans for its summer meals program June 1-July 23.
All children 18 years and younger are eligible for free meals. Children do not have to be present for meals to be picked up.
Families can pick up meals on Tuesdays and Fridays, with four days of meals on Tuesdays and three days of meals on Fridays.
There will be no meals the week of July 4, but sites will provide additional meals July 2 and July 23.
Families with children attending and receiving meals at a summer learning site should only pick up meals on Friday.
Federal regulations limit meals to one per child per day of meal service.
Locations will be announced closer to the start of the program.
