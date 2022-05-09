It is going to feel like summertime this week with temperatures climbing into the 80s along with sunny and dry weather for the entire week. There could be a few record highs in Tennessee with 85 to 90 degrees, way above normal for early May.
Next weekend a chance of showers and thunderstorms will begin to come back to the area and a few could be severe so readers will have to keep a close watch on that.
Last Thursday, May 5, near 7 p.m., quarter size hail was reported near the Pleasant Hill area and the following day. Three different storms produced hail in the county with up to golf ball-size hail in the Lake Tansi area. An early afternoon hailstorm was reported in the city of Crossville.
On a day when the temperature outside is 75 degrees, in a vehicle with the windows rolled up it will be 95 degrees within 10 minutes and over 110° in a half hour.
On a 90-degree day the temperature inside will hit 109 in only 10 minutes. Never leave kids or pets for long periods in a closed up vehicle. Look before you lock!
Drop an email anytime if you have weather questions or need data, weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.