More than 700 students enrolled in the Cumberland County Schools summer learning program this year, a program aimed at combatting learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program began at the end of May, just after school dismissed, and concluded June 23.
“They were designed to close the gaps in learning, and to catch everybody up after the COVID outbreak, so that we can make up what they’ve missed,” said Darci Bernabei, the school district’s learning loss coordinator.
The program was deemed a necessity to get students back on track because every county in Tennessee showed a decrease in reading and/or math proficiency since the beginning of the pandemic.
In response to this, the federal government has been granting Tennessee public schools with funding for use between the spring of 2020 and fall 2023, known as ESSER funds. These funds are to help the schools address learning loss, support mental health needs, repair facilities and purchase educational technology. ESSER is also funding the summer learning program, and the positions it needs to function.
The instruction included in this program is referred to by the acronym STREAM — which stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math. Students attend the program from 7:45 a.m.-2:45 p.m. four days a week until the program’s completion. While the program is intended for students who have fallen behind and their needs are prioritized, the program is open to any student for application.
“They’ve been very successful,” Bernabei said. “We’ve got a lot of participation, they’re doing STREAM activities, the kids are loving it. If they have good attendance, they earn a field trip on the last day.”
Classrooms are kept relatively small to help students succeed. Most have fewer than 10 students each, and those that exceed that have additional assistance, allowing for students to receive more one-on-one attention from educators. The response-to-intervention method is used in order to give each student a personalized education based on what they need the most help with.
Each day, the students are greeted with breakfast, shortly followed by personalized RTI learning. After that, they have two hours of reading, two hours of math, and then lunch. They then have physical education, STREAM time, and a snack. Transportation to and from the program is provided for free.
“It’s not like a regular school day; it’s so much fun. There’s no homework, and they try to do hands-on learning activities,” Bernabei said. “It’s not a punishment for students that are struggling; it’s designed just for them to help catch them up in a fun way.”
All elementary schools have been utilized for summer learning classrooms, except for Pine View and South Cumberland Elementary schools. Students from Pine View attended Crab Orchard’s campus for summer learning, and South Cumberland students went to Brown Elementary due to extensive renovations to their school’s campus.
Students were assessed for the last three days of the summer learning program, and scores will be compared to the assessments they took at the beginning of the previous school year in order to evaluate the program’s effectiveness.
