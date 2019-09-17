Cumberland County's final week of summer weather is going to be dominated by sunshine and very warm temperatures, with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and lows in the low 60s throughout the week.
I do expect the nights will cool into the 50s again around Friday and Saturday. Another little cool spell is in sight from Sept. 25-29, with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.
It does not look like we will get any frost in late September.
September is really living up to its dry reputation. We are halfway through the month, and rainfall ranges from an inch and a half in Lake Tansi to only .30 in the city of Crossville. Not much hope of rain this week unless something new develops.
Autumn begins at 2:50 a.m. Sept. 23. Sunset that day will be at 6:36 p.m. The days are really getting shorter. By the end of October, sunset will be at 5:46 p.m.
On the first day of autumn, the sun will rise directly in the east and set directly in the west. As we go into fall and move toward winter, the days get shorter and the sun gets lower in the sky because the Earth is tilting away from the sun.
In spring and summer, the pigment chlorophyll gives leaves their green color. At the end of summer, the decreased daylight and cooler temperatures cause chlorophyll to break down, and that exposes other pigments that cause the brilliant yellow, orange, red leaves of fall. Normally, our brightest colored leaves come around Oct. 15-20.
Last week's Friday the 13th full moon appearance was a rare one. It won’t happen again for another 30 years, on Aug. 13, 2049.
It’s been estimated that $800 million or $900 million is lost in business on Friday the 13th, because people avoid making big purchases or risky financial moves. Many skyscrapers still avoid labeling a 13th floor, instead skipping from 12 to 14.
Superstitions about the date Friday the 13th are rooted in Christianity. The 13th guest at the Last Supper was the apostle Judas, who betrayed Jesus, and Jesus’ crucifixion took place on a Friday.
If you have a weather question or need weather data , drop me an email to weather1@charter.net.
