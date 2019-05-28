The man accused of kidnapping a Crossville-area woman while on parole and then eluding officers for over a week is now back in custody and jailed at the Cumberland County Justice Center on a series of charges.
George Edwin Hardin, 57, 1260 Sharon Circle, was taken into custody without incident Monday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Hardin is from Clay County, but he married a Crossville woman while incarcerated and had moved to the area after his release from prison.
Hardin is being held on a parole violation. He was convicted of first-degree murder in Lauderdale County after killing an inmate while he was serving a sentence for rape. Records show he was released on parole on Dec. 27, 2018. A parole violation warrant was issued on May 20 for violating conditions of his parole.
In addition to that charge, Hardin is now charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated felony assault, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Hardin was served the local warrants while being treated at the hospital in Livingston and then was transported back to Cumberland County Monday around 4:20 p.m.
The arrest affidavits state that Hardin entered a residence in the Sharon Circle area, fired a shot into the wall above the victim’s head and then forced her into her car and to drive to Clay County.
On the way, the female was able to convince Hardin she needed to stop at the Exxon station on Hwy. 127 S. near I-40 where the woman handed off her purse to someone in the restroom and asked them to contact police.
The female then drove to Clay County and was able to escape her captor at the Obed River Market near Celina.
This set off a manhunt in Clay County that spanned eight days. Authorities in Cumberland County were also involved in the search and kept a constant watch on the Sharon Circle address.
No details of his capture were available.
Hardin was to appear in Cumberland County General Sessions Court Thursday to answer charges of theft of property and tampering with a monitoring device after he reportedly removed a GPS tracking ankle bracelet prior to the incident May 19.
He is being held without bond and will likely be taken back into state custody following a parole hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.