As if Leslie Stump didn’t have enough troubles, she picked up a new driving under the influence charge days before she was to on trial for the same offense. In addition, she had several other cases pending in Criminal Court.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin last Wednesday for Stump, 38, who formerly listed a Woodlawn Rd. address, and was scheduled to go on trial on charges of second offense driving under the influence, per se.
In addition, Stump has on the Criminal Court dockets charges of assault, resisting a stop, arrest or search, public intoxication, violation of the state implied consent law and another second offense driving under the influence, per se.
Adding to her legal issues was her arrest Oct. 16 on another second offense driving under the influence charge picked up while she was waiting to go on trial. Her bond on previous Criminal Court cases was revoked and she has been in jail since her arrest on the latest charge.
Represented by Pikeville attorney Howard Upchurch, Stump appeared in Criminal Court before Judge Gary McKenzie last Wednesday and pleaded guilty to first offense driving under the influence charges — including the case she was to be tried on that day — with the charges being merged into one.
She received a one-year prison sentence to be served at 75 percent, was fined $700, is to pay court costs and loses her driving privileges. She is being given credit for 14 days already served in jail.
Remaining charges were dropped with exception of the new charges pending in General Sessions Court. It is not known of those will be dismissed because of the guilty plea.
The charges involve were filed between January 2017 and June 19, 2018.
With good time credit figured into the sentence, it is not known how much longer Stump will spend in jail because of the Department of Correction’s formula for good time credit.
