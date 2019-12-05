Most of the people working for the city of Crossville make less than employees in the same job working in surrounding communities.
“Overall, we found 61% of your employees are below the average market rate,” Malayna Maes, with McGrath Human Resources, told members of the Crossville City Council during its work session Tuesday. “You have another 15% that are at-risk — meaning, if they are not able to progress through your salary schedule, their wages are going to continue to fall behind.”
The city’s starting salaries were below the market average for 83% of jobs and, at five years of service, 60% of positions were below the market average with 6% at-risk of falling further behind.
Maes added the city had been using its steps on the salary schedule to provide cost-of-living adjustments.
The presentation marked the conclusion of a compensation study the city launched in April. The report includes recommendations for phasing in a new wage scale, changes to the city’s job descriptions and classifications, and recommendations on additional position needs.
The city must compete with private industry for employees as well as surrounding communities, and the competition is getting more fierce as unemployment remains low. The city’s average employee tenure is 10.71 years, with 37% of workers under the age of 40 and 33% of workers between age 50 and 65.
“Right now, the city is experiencing more turnover,” Victoria McGrath with the consulting company, said. “You have a large population that’s under the age of 40. That long tenure that you’re used to is going to start eroding away.”
She said cities across the country struggle to hire people in jobs such as labor, trades, and professional positions.
Leah Crockett, human resources manager for the city, said she has been advertising for a labor employee for more than six months.
“I get maybe one application a week,” she said.
An engineer position was posted for 16 months before an applicant was found.
Administrative positions are usually filled pretty easily, Crockett said.
The report looked at the average market compensation using data from 17 municipalities and county governments. Cities included in the review were Athens, Cookeville, Kingston, McMinnville, Rockwood and Tullahoma, with input from Cumberland, Putman and Roane counties and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
McGrath reviewed each employee’s duties and job title to compare them with like positions in the other organizations, regardless of job title.
The city has three salary schedules: general employees, police and fire departments. Within those schedules were 7 to 12 pay grades and 20 to 25 steps. The city has added steps to the low end of the schedule in some positions.
“In your general pay grades, 12 was not enough,” Maes said. “And because of that, your schedules were compressed. You don’t have enough separation between the levels.”
Compressed salary schedules could make it financially unattractive for employees to move through the pay grades, she explained, because a promotion might bring the same or less pay for an employee.
The steps within the pay grades resulted in a pay difference of 72-77% between the minimum and maximum pay for a position.
“That’s a really wide range,” she said. The standard is usually around 40% from the minimum to the maximum pay.
McGrath has recommended one salary schedule with 20 pay grades and 10 steps in each grade. Each step on the pay grade represents a 2% increase. It does retain the city’s one-time retirement differential adjustment.
The salary schedule was built using average market rates. Jobs were placed on the schedule using factors such as market analysis, internal equity, compression analysis and a point factor system analysis. New job titles were also established that show career progression.
“It gives employees a career ladder, a focus,” Maes said. “We do not view job titles or classifications as rewards. There will be times in an organization where you hear, ‘This employee has been here 17 years and they deserve to go to the next level.’
“They get paid the longevity and they get paid the wage based on the work that they do. Just because they’ve been here 17 years, for an example, should not be a reason to elevate that person up.”
The salary schedule also requires employees have adequate performance before moving to the next step in the salary schedule. Department leaders would be responsible for measuring employee performance. Maes said this requires the city to provide cost-of-living adjustments that are not tied to the step increases but an overall adjustment to the salary schedule.
The study does not include an evaluation of benefits, though McGrath said the city’s benefits were comparable to other government employers. The city no longer participates in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System but does provide a match for employees participating in a retirement plan.
“It’s not raising you above anybody else, but it’s keeping you competitive with other municipal organizations,” she said.
An earlier estimate said the city would need $800,000 to $1 million to bring all employees onto the new pay scale.
“This is a major implementation,” Maes said. “We have identified options what we call temporary minimum rates. It keeps that minimum rate a little bit lower for a period of time to allow the city to prepare for full implementation.”
Those steps include 2.5% increases up to step 1 on the salary schedule.
“We want to get those employees up to step one as soon as possible, because step 1 really is the beginning of what we’re saying is average market competitiveness,” she explained.
New hires would not start at higher pay than current employees.
A few employees currently paid above the market rate would not lose money. They would be paid on the salary schedule closest to the wage they are currently earning.
“They will be held at the wage they are at until the schedule catches up,” Maes said.
Once implemented, the city must also review the plan every few years to ensure market conditions have not changed and that compensation remains competitive.
“It is a living, breathing document and it has to be updated,” Maes said.
The council will discuss the compensation study further at a retreat scheduled Dec. 13. The new salary schedules must be approved by the council before being implemented.
Councilman J.H. Graham III said, “What we need to do is bite off as much as we can … We’re going to need some numbers.”
McGrath said the plan was sustainable so long as the city continued to follow the salary schedule and provided cost-of-living adjustments.
“If you don’t do what we’ve recommended, then you’re going to be back where you are now,” she said.
