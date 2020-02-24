Students from Stone Memorial High School have offered suggestions for changes they would like to see made to the school system's dress code.
But members of the Cumberland County Board of Education policy committee were hesitant to make changes to the policy.
"I told them we probably would not be moving it forward tonight," Tom Netherton, 6th District representative, told the committee during its Feb. 6 meeting. "I want more input before we move forward with it."
Schools were closed the day the policy committee met, and no students were present for the meeting.
Netherton said the students provided examples of dress code policies from other school systems.
"After looking at the other dress codes and what they've proposed, some of these look pretty good," Netherton said. "But there are still some things I would struggle with."
Proposed changes include:
•Allowing clothing with holes 5 inches above the knees provided no skin is showing
•Removing the brand name Spandex from the prohibition against form-fitting or body-fitting clothes
•Prohibiting leggings which are "inappropriately revealing or suggestive"
•Allowing shirts or tops worn with leggings to be long enough to extend over the buttocks
•Allowing facial piercing limited to the eyebrow, lip and nose area for boys and girls
•Allowing tops and shirts that cover at least 3 inches of the shoulder so as not to reveal the torso or undergarments
Netherton said other school systems referred to "mid-thigh" when determining length of shirts, dresses, skirts and shorts. He thought 5 inches would be better than mid-thigh. That also mirrors current rules for shorts and skirts that reached to 5 inches above the knee.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, said, "There are kids who can't help but wear holey jeans because that's all they can afford."
However, some current fashions have holes the length of the pants leg, she said.
"The only way you could avoid seeing skin is if you wear leggings," she said. "We'll have an argument with that and sending kids home to change clothes there."
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said principals had a difficult time with lengths that would require a ruler.
Director of Schools Janet Graham said principals had been told for many years not to use a ruler, but administrators were often left to interpret language such as "inappropriate" or "overly suggestive."
"Administration gets stuck with that, and it is World War III every time," Graham said. "And you cannot say, 'Yours looks good and appropriate. Yours does not look appropriate.' There has got to be a standard, whatever it might be."
Scott Maddox, career and technical education and high school supervisor, said principals were accustomed to estimating the 5-inch standard for clothing length, but said mid-thigh would require administrators to make a subjective decision.
Both served as high school principals in the past.
Rob Safdie, 2nd District representative, said one of the purposes of the school system is to prepare students for the workforce.
"I think we need to ask employers if they would allow employees to wear holes in their blue jeans, regardless of the position or amount," Safdie said.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he remembered when the dress code didn't allow any holes in pants.
"I long for those days," he said. "If you go over to the high school, kids have got holes in their britches."
When he was a teacher and administrator, he would hear compliments on field trip groups about how well dressed and well behaved students were.
Brock said he was opposed to the statement that shirts cover "buttocks."
"Anytime you have a policy and you're going to talk about buttocks, I'm against it," he said.
Hamby said it could be reworded, but it was important that students wore shirts long enough to cover their body when wearing leggings.
Board members did not find favor with the facial piercing proposal.
Netherton said, "I have a problem with eyebrows and lips."
Hamby said allowing one piercing would lead to multiple piercings.
"I don't mind a nose stud," she added. "But not a nose ring."
Her objection was related to safety concerns, she said.
Brock said, "I don't want to open that door. I say earrings are OK. I don't want any more body parts. We fought that battle, and I don't want to refight it."
The committee asked Graham to poll principals to determine preference for a specified length of 5 inches or "mid thigh."
The committee will continue discussions next month.
In other business, the committee recommended the following policies for adoption on first reading when the board meets Feb. 27:
•Student Goals, policy 6.1, to reflect changes in how goals are stated as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, simplifying the language and making it easier to understand the policy intent
•School Admissions, policy 6.203, to include new recommended language regarding admission of students who have been adjudicated as delinquent by the state and who would have access to information related to the offense
•Procedural Due Process, policy 6.302, to include that the nature of disciplinary inquiry will vary in regard to the seriousness of the offense and that students suspended more than 10 days receive notice of their right to appeal
•Interference/Disruption of School Activities, policy 6.306, removing portions of the policy found in other sections of the school system's policy manual
•Care of School Property, policy 6.311, to update a legal reference and to note that schools may develop payment agreements if a student, parent or guardian responsible for vandalism, theft or other damage to school property is unable to pay for damages, or that a voluntary work program for the student can be developed, with grades, diploma and transcripts held until damages have been paid for or work completed
Policies require two successful readings by the board before taking effect.
