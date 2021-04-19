Five students were injured when their bus was struck by a vehicle.
According to a press release from Director of Schools Ina Maxell, the bus was traveling east on Mayland Rd. when the driver of a Chevrolet truck ran the stop sign at the Cowpen Rd. intersection and collided with the bus.
Law enforcement, Cumberland County EMS and the Cumberland County Fire Department responded to the scene. Three students were taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center for medical treatment while two were taken by personal vehicle. Maxwell said the injuries were not life threatening or serious.
The remainder of the approximately 45 students were transferred to a different bus and transported to school.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.