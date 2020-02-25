Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville rolled out the welcome mat for about 80 graduating high school seniors as they committed to attending the school next year.
High school students from Cumberland and seven surrounding counties took part in a signing ceremony modeled after athletic signing events. They donned their new TCAT caps and shook hands with Cliff Wightman, president of the college, and their instructors.
“We appreciate you taking the step forward and signing on,” Wightman said. “We love that — because that’s what we have to have to make the world bright. You are the future.”
Schools across the country take part in the national letter of intent signing day. Now in its seventh year, Washburn University Institute of Technology started the event to honor and celebrate students choosing to pursue a technical and trade school education. The National Coalition of Certification Centers sponsors the program nationally, which included more than 70 institutions around the country.
Wightman said demand for skilled workers continued to grow.
A Washington state audit found companies struggle to fill skilled trade jobs. A Georgetown University report found 30 million jobs require more education than a high school diploma, but not a bachelor’s degree, and pay an average of $55,000 a year. And as workers in the field get older, the need for new workers continues to rise.
TCAT Crossville offers 17 career-focused educational programs, serving both high school and adult students. They boast a job placement rate of 90%.
Crossville Mayor James Mayberry and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster both thanked the students for making a commitment to themselves and to the community.
“Crossville is a hub,” Wightman told the students, who came from the surrounding counties. “Some of you may end up working in Crossville. The goal is, eventually, for those industries to be in your area.”
And a vital part of bringing new industry to a community is a trained and prepared workforce.
Mayberry attended the school while he was a junior in high school, studying automotive troubleshooting.
“I like cars,” Mayberry said.
After high school, he attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and he worked in manufacturing and later as a shipping clerk.
“Then I was able to get a job I really liked in an auto parts store,” he said.
Soon, however, he and his wife returned to Crossville, and he joined the family business, Mayberry’s Furniture. After a few years, he again entered the automotive business by opening an auto parts store in Crossville.
“Did I mention I like cars?” he said. “I was able to put my hobby to work.”
The parts supplier offered to buy his business after a few years, about the same time the family business chose to expand with a new store.
“The stars aligned,” he said. “Now, 32 years later, here we are.”
Mayberry told the students they could never know where life might take them, but it was important to have a plan and to move forward.
“I am proud of you for taking the initiative to work toward a career,” he said. “We’re here today to honor you students and celebrate the dignity of your work. Your education will help you prepare for a career, build strong families and communities and a strong workforce.”
Mayberry encouraged the students to keep their focus in the months and years to come, make attending class — and later work — a priority.
“Don’t lay out, and don’t do drugs,” he said.
Foster told students the choices they make today can impact the rest of their lives. He spoke at a TCAT graduation in the past.
“I was able to talk to those who had been sitting right where you are now,” he said. “I could tell by looking on the faces of those who were graduating that they were excited about the choices that they had made.”
He said the students had to make decisions to stick with their education, even when it was difficult.
“It’s going to be tough,” Foster said. “There are going to be days that you’re going to have to choose to have the discipline to stay with it.”
Foster told the students their communities needed them.
“This is a choice you’re going to be glad you made for many years to come,” he said. “We need people just like you that are going to have the skills that you’re about to learn. TCAT is going to prepare you for a career — not just a job.”
TCAT Crossville welcomes students each month. Programs may be full time or part time, with a commitment of two months up to 20 months. Many programs need about 12 months to complete.
To learn more, visit tcatcrossville.edu.
