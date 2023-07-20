According to local results of the 2022-’23 TN Together survey, more than 35% of middle and high school students in Cumberland County have used a vaping device with nicotine, flavoring or marijuana— a number the Cumberland Prevention Coalition has deemed worrying. Among 12th-grade students, the rate is about 53.7%.
“Some highlights that we saw [in study results] is everyone was talking about vaping—like vaping’s going to skyrocket, vaping’s going to skyrocket,” said Samantha Walker, a representative of the coalition.
TN Together is a statewide initiative aimed at ending drug addiction in the state. The survey on substance use is given to 8th-, 10th- and 12th-grade students.
Members of the coalition shared the results of the 2022-’23 study with the Cumberland Board of Education at its June 22 meeting.
Walker explained that the questions asked on the TN Together survey are meant to help assess patterns and trends of substance abuse and misuse among youths.
“It’s very, very specific and very broken down by substance,” Walker said.
Questions about vaping in the study include:
• Have you ever used a vaping device with nicotine?
• Have you ever vaped marijuana?
• Any lifetime vaping? (Including nicotine, flavoring, and/or marijuana)
• During the past 30 days, on how many days did you vape marijuana?
“One thing we’ve seen is, obviously, more kids have tried vapes with nicotine. However, in the last 30 days, especially the 12th-graders, are vaping marijuana moreso than nicotine. Habitual, regular use,” Walker said. “Where we thought we would see this huge increase with nicotine vapes, it’s went down, and marijuana has skyrocketed.”
Overall, 33.1% of the 701 students surveyed in Cumberland County have used a vaping device with nicotine. The 12th-grade students had the highest percentage, with 52% of students having vaped with nicotine. 35.7% of students overall reported that they had used a vaping device in their lifetime, including with marijuana.
About 13.6% of students overall reported having vaped with marijuana, with highest percentage being among 12th-grade students at 25%. In the past 30 days, 6.5% of students overall reported vaping with marijuana, with 62.4% of the students who used marijuana in the past 30 days doing so at a high rate.
However, something that caught the coalition’s attention with 8th-grade students in particular was their rate of misusing prescription drugs.
Walker said, “Another thing that really stood out to us that was extremely alarming but also extremely beneficial for us to know…this survey, the results were that eighth-grade answered yes to the question, ‘Have you taken prescription medication that is not yours just to get high?’ more than 12th-graders did.”
In the survey, about 10.1% of 8th-grade students answered that they have used prescription drugs to get high, compared to 8.1% of students overall. About 9.6% of 12th-grade students answered this way, and 4.6% of 10th-graders as well.
“And, in the last 30 days, they were consecutively higher than 10th and 12th grade,” Walker added.
Among 8th-grade students, 5.7% had used prescription drugs to get high in the past 30 days, and about 76.3% of the 8th-grade students who took prescription drugs to get high did so in high frequencies.
Rebecca Hamby, 7th District representative, said, “Something that concerned me was, when you look at the family communication about the dangers of prescription drug use…parents are not communicating. Families are not communicating. Parents need to be educated themselves in order to know how to communicate with their children.”
Coalition representative LaChelle Lee agreed with Hamby, saying that a rise in prescription drug use among 8th-grade students may be due to lack of communication between students and parents, as the results showed that 8th-grade students were less likely to be informed of prescription drug use by their parents than with alcohol, cigarettes and tobacco.
The CPC’s findings related to mental health were also a major concern. The 2022-’23 school year was the first year the survey implemented the Kessler Psychological Distress Scale to assess students’ mental state, and the results showed high levels of distress among all students.
Out of all 701 students:
• 30.8% said they feel nervous “most or all of the time.”
• 19.5% said they feel hopeless “most or all of the time.”
• 33.9% said they feel restless or fidgety “most of or all of the time.”
• 15.6% said they feel so depressed that nothing could cheer them up “most of or all of the time.”
• 27.8% said they feel everything is an effort “most of or all of the time.”
• 23.1% said they feel worthless “most of or all of the time.”
• 17% of students overall said they seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year.
• 11.8% of students overall said they made a plan for how they would attempt suicide.
Consistently, female students were nearly twice as likely to experience these feelings “most of or all of the time” as male students, according to the survey results.
“Those were super alarming,” Walker said. “Those are things that really stuck out to us.”
“We partner constantly with mental health, the counselors and things in the school,” Walker continued. “That relationship is just going to have to be stronger, because obviously the substance use may be causing some of those symptoms, as well as the mental health causing the substance use.”
Lee noted that mental health often has a direct connection to drug addiction, one of the main reasons this scale was added to the survey.
“When we have our students struggling as far as mental health, I think it’s well known that if they’re feeling hopeless, depressed and sad all the time, and they are introduced to a substance that makes them feel better, chances they’re going to continue to use that are extremely high,” Lee said.
“This [survey] basically gives us all the information that we will need to do our strategic planning, and to what direction we need to go in the community,” Lee said.
