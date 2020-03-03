Seniors facing a scholarship deadline will be able to request their class rank from their guidance counselor, the Cumberland County Board of Education decided Thursday.
The board's policy committee will review the class rank policy during the March 5 meeting to determine if further changes are needed.
"This was done two years ago, and we're the ones stuck in it right now," said Karun Parek, a student at Stone Memorial High School. "It's tomorrow."
The move allows the school system to continue implementation of the Latin honor system, which began this year, while ensuring students remain competitive in local, state and national scholarship programs.
Jim Inman, 1st District representative, said he had been contacted by parents as students worked on their applications for scholarship awards.
"Everybody has gone by board policy," Inman said, referring to 4.602, class ranking. "We passed a class ranking policy, and I think it has an unintended consequence."
Under the policy, schools recognize students who achieve a specified GPA with a Latin designation. Students earning a 4.25 local weighted GPA and above are recognized as summa cum laude, followed by students with a GPA of 4.24 to 4.0 with magna cum laude, and 3.75 to 3.99 with cum laude.
The only students recognized with class rank are valedictorian and salutatorian.
Rank is determined by courses completed through the first semester of the senior year.
Inman said at least one parent had reached out to a scholarship program and asked how not including class rank would impact the applicant. Inman said the parent was told it could lead to the student not being considered if they were in close competition with students who were ranked.
Inman said, "I think we need to change this extremely quickly to let these kids put their school ranking on their scholarship applications -- not for public display or anything. I'm just looking for the students to be able to have the school ranking so they can put it on the scholarship applications or if an institution asks for their ranking."
Stace Karge, 9th District representative, asked if the policy could be changed to state students can request their numerical rank for extended educational purposes.
Tony Brock, 5th District representative, said he understood at least one school had completed a student ranking, adding there needed to be consistency among the high schools.
"I questioned this when we discussed this policy," Brock said. "I never understood why there was some reason to hide the number. That has always been a point of honor."
Rebecca Wood, chief academic officer, said she would want to hear from the high school principals before the line prohibiting class rank was removed.
"It's like living in two systems," Wood said.
Jon Hall, Cumberland County High School principal, said he would want time to discuss the issue with his colleagues.
Inman said, "Right now, we don't have time for that. We've got students who have to have scholarships in tomorrow."
The applications are part of the packet of scholarship applications provided by the school guidance offices. The deadline was for students to return packets to their guidance counselor, who would then forward the applications to the proper scholarship granting agency. With schools closed Friday for inclement weather, the deadline was pushed to Monday.
Becky Hamby, 7th District representative, asked if there was a way to fix the issue for students facing a pending deadline and then bring the policy back to the policy committee for further discussion.
Parek said some of the applications did include non-local applications.
"Those do have specific numbers," he said.
Many schools no longer provide a numerical student ranking, Director of Schools Janet Graham told the board, pointing to Maryville High School as an example. In those cases, many scholarship programs offer an option of "My School Does Not Rank."
Scott Maddox, Career and Technical Education and secondary education supervisor, said other options had been providing students a percentile — such as top 5% — rather than a ranking.
"That was the direction we were going, but like Dr. Wood said, it's hard to keep one foot in and one foot out," Maddox said.
He said 80% of scholarship applications do not ask about rank, and 20% do. He is a member of the Rotary Club and they had removed the question from their application, which is based on financial need.
"The bottom line is, the students were playing the game of who gets classes the first semester of their senior year, because everything stops. The students who could not get into honors classes the first semester, they were quite upset," Maddox said.
Netherton suggested the members of the policy committee agree to recommend the policy change on first and second reading by the board, allowing the policy committee to study the policy further.
Brock said, "I don't care if it's one kid or one scholarship, we need to do what we can tonight to make sure nobody is hurt now, and we'll take care of the future in the future."
The policy was approved by the board unanimously on both first and second reading.
In other business, the board approved the following policy changes on first reading:
-Student Goals, policy 6.100, to reflect changes in how goals are stated as recommended by the Tennessee School Boards Association, simplifying the language and making it easier to understand policy intent
-School Admissions, policy 6.203, to include new recommended language regarding admission of students who have been adjudicated as delinquent by the state and who would have access to information related to the offense
-Procedural Due Process, policy 6.302, to include that the nature of disciplinary inquiry will vary in regard to the seriousness of the offense and that students suspended more than 10 days receive notice of their right to appeal
-Interference/Disruption of School Activities, policy 6.306, removing portions of the policy found in other sections of the school system's policy manual
-Care of School Property, policy 6.311, to update a legal reference and to note that schools may develop payment agreements if a student, parent or guardian responsible for vandalism, theft or other damage to school property is unable to pay for damages, or that a voluntary work program for the student can be developed, with grades, diploma and transcripts held until damages have been paid for or work completed
The following policies were approved on second and final reading:
-Tobacco Free Schools, policy 1.803, stating students who possess tobacco products may be issued a citation by the school resource officer
-Attendance, policy 6.200, to note that students taking part in college visits or school-sponsored activities are counted as present for a missed school day.
-Code of Conduct, policy 6.300, to add that kindergarten classes will use alternative disciplinary practices
-Alternative Schools, policy 6.319, to reflect that short-term placements in place of school suspension may be used and outlining the process for assigning students to the alternative school following a zero-tolerance offense
