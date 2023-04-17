A student’s report of another student with a gun on campus led to quick action and confiscation of the weapon at Cumberland County High School Thursday.
No one was injured.
Director of Schools William Stepp told the Chronicle Friday a student alerted CCHS School Resource Officer Scott Van Ruden and Principal Scott Calahan that another student had a weapon.
“They immediately called for the lockdown,” Stepp said. “Within five minutes, they had the kid in custody and the weapon secured. It wasn’t loaded.
“The SRO, the assistant principal and the principal did great. I think it was over before anybody knew what was going on.”
The student, a juvenile, was cited into juvenile court. Crossville Police Department did not release further information about the case, including the specific charges.
CCHS Principal Scott Calahan, in a social media post, praised the CCHS students, faculty and staff.
“I am so proud of how our students, SRO, faculty and staff, and administrative team handled today’s situation,” Calahan wrote. “I also want to thank the first responders and emergency personnel that reacted so quickly to ensure our school was safe.”
Calahan said Stepp and Scott Maddox, supervisor of secondary instruction, were on hand following the lockdown to provide support to the staff.
“Our Jet family is amazing and acted swiftly to take care of our kids! I’m looking forward to a great day tomorrow and hope to see all of our kids back at school,” he concluded.
Stepp said school safety has been his primary concern since taking the director of school position last summer.
“The first people I met in the county were the sheriff and the chief of police, and their lieutenants, Sgt. [Gary] Howard — that was my first meeting,” Stepp said. “We talked through the schools and their concerns that we needed to focus on with our faculty.”
The schools hold regular drills for administrators and faculty. Bo Magnusson, the school system’s emergency management director, and the SROs are also conducting active intruder training.
The school system hosted Natalie Hammond, who served as a counselor at Sandy Hook Elementary and was injured in the 2012 school shooting that left 26 people dead, for the countywide convocation in August.
Her presentation is available on the school system’s Facebook page.
Stepp thanked the Cumberland County Commission and the Crossville City Council, which budgets resources for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department to provide certified officers to serve in all Cumberland County schools.
“Those people [the SROs] are amazing,” Stepp said. “I can’t thank them enough.”
Ongoing training of the school system’s faculty and staff is critical, he added.
“That’s where we mitigate the risk,” Stepp said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.