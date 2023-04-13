A lockdown at Cumberland County High School has been lifted after a student found in possession of an unloaded firearm was detained.
Director of Schools William Stepp said administrators received information that a student may have a gun around 12:50 p.m. Thursday. The school was immediately placed on a "hard lockdown," with students kept in classrooms.
School Resource Officer Scott Van Ruden made contact with the student within five minutes of the initial report, Stepp's statement said. The student was detained and the weapon, which was unloaded, was secured by SRO Van Ruden.
"The school system will continue to work with local law enforcement and EMA partners to provide safe schools in Cumberland County," Stepp said in the statement.
