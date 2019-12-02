Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies are investigating the burglary of a FedEx truck that had become stuck on a muddy dirt road last week, according to an offense report.
The incident occurred on Ozone Access Rd. in the eastern area of the county on Nov. 20, according to Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner’s report.
An employee of FedEx told Turner that the driver attempted to cross an old dirt road from Millstone Mountain Rd. to Ozone Access Rd. when the truck became stuck in a mud hole around 3:30 p.m.
The driver had to walk to walk out to notify other FedEx employees in the area to secure help. When they returned, the found the truck had been broken into and multiple packages stole.
Investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 484-6176.
