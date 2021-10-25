A strong cold front will be arriving on Thursday and bring us rain and much cooler temperatures through Saturday. High temperatures will remain in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
It will be surprising if the high temperature rises to even or much above 50 degrees on Friday and Saturday. This will be more like a November weather pattern than late October.
The first week of November is looking very chilly as the nights drop into the 30s.
In the looking back segment this week, Oct. 24, 1981, temperatures dropped to 25 degrees, which is very cold for that early in the season.
Who can forget Halloween in 2014 when a rare early-season snowfall brought two inches to the southern portion of Cumberland County?
Readers with weather questions or needing weather data, can send requests to weather1@charter.net.
