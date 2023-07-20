The Crossville City Council took the first step toward a new road closure policy this month with the approval of an ordinance outlining costs and requirements for closing various city streets for special events.
Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said the council had developed an agreement regarding street closure requests several years ago. “But it was never enforced,” he said during the council’s July 5 work session.
“Once it’s an ordinance, it takes it out of the hands of the council in regards to deciding if they’re going to use it or not.”
The ordinance will require two additional readings and, if approved, would not take effect until Jan. 1, 2024.
The ordinance requires groups to apply for a temporary street closure permit with the city clerk. Specific requirements include:
• Apply at least 60 days before the requested closure
• Pay a $100 non-refundable application fee for requests that include Main St. or $50 for closures of other streets; the fee may be waived at the city manager’s discretion
• Applications may only cover one event date; events with multiple dates must submit multiple applications
• Pay a $250 refundable cash deposit to cover any costs incurred by the city to clean up after the event
• Provide proof of liability insurance of at least $1 million naming the city of Crossville as an additional insured for the event
• Notify all impacted businesses of the date and times at least 10 days before the street closure
• Limit event sponsors to no more than four temporary street closure permits in a calendar year
• Sponsor must provide adequate trash cans for the event and provide restroom facilities for any event lasting more than two hours
Street closure requests must include the name and contact information for the sponsoring organization or business, date and hours of the event, description of event and specific locations or affected intersections, and information on public address or recording equipment to be used as part of the event.
The city manager may approve street closures that do not involve Main St.
Governmental agencies, city events, funeral processions or closures related to construction or repairs are exempt from the ordinance. That includes the school system, which holds a homecoming parade each fall, and the city’s Christmas parade.
There was discussion about Downtown Crossville Inc., which is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting the downtown area. They hold multiple events throughout the year — from their Taste of Crossville fundraiser to sponsoring the Friday at the Crossroads events held the first Friday in April, June, August, October and December.
“Are they are city organization or a standalone?” asked City Clerk Valerie Hale.
Council member Scot Shanks said, “I see them as a city organization … the city is their main benefactor.”
City Manager Greg Wood said other cities have beautification committees and other city committees, but Crossville does not. DCI, he said, fills that void.
“It’s not a leap,” Wood said of classifying DCI as a city organization.
The ordinance would allow the city manager to waive provisions, such as the limit on the number of events or the application fee.
Council member Mike Turner said, “But you said everyone treated equally … They could have up to 12 events?”
He pointed to the Crossville Cruisers which would exceed the four-event limit, with seven events set the fourth Saturday of each month from April to October.
“We should be equal with everybody,” Turner said.
Crawford said the four-event limit was up for discussion, but one of the complaints the council has fielded was the number of road closures in the downtown area. Some business owners have objected to closures of Main St. saying it negatively impacted their business. The city has noted it also incurs costs to close Hwy. 127 because state law requires certified police officers to be posted at each end of the street.
The council approved the following temporary street closure requests:
• Second St. from Thurman Ave. to Main St., Sept. 2, from noon-4 p.m. for Christy’s Pub Grub block party
• closures from Stanley St. and Main St. for the Veterans Day Parade Nov. 4 beginning at 10 a.m. The parade begins at Cumberland County High School and ends at Main Street Church of Christ
The council took no action on a request from Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity to close Main St. in front of the Cumberland County Courthouse for their Lunch on the Lawn fundraiser set Friday, Sept. 15. The closure would be from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The event draws a large crowd each year, Wood said. Structural repairs at the Courthouse have required closing the front part of the building to the public, leaving the only access on Thurman Ave.
Crawford noted the closure would impact a high-traffic area at a high-traffic time.
“It’s just a bad idea,” Crawford said.
The event has been held in that location before, but has not previously requested a road closure.
Council member Scot Shanks said he doesn’t like closing Main St., but he noted that the council has approved closing Main St. multiple times during the year for a car show.
“It’s a worse time,” he said of the Lunch on the Lawn request. Car shows are held on one Saturday afternoon each month from April through October.
Council member Rob Harrison said he had been contacted by downtown businesses who sought to have the event moved from the courthouse to the Cumberland County Community Complex to reduce impact to their businesses during the annual event.
With no motion, the council moved on with its agenda with no action on the request.
