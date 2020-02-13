Heavy storms hit Cumberland County Wednesday evening, bringing rounds of high winds, heavy rain and, in some areas, hail.
The Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency listed areas that reported downed trees and power lines.
Crossville Meteorologist Steve Norris reported wind gusts of 48 mph in downtown Crossville.
At one time, Volunteer Energy Cooperative had more than 3,000 customers without power in Cumberland County. Thursday morning, about 200 customers were waiting for electric service to be restored.
An abundance of caution led to the closure of schools on Thursday, with Cumberland County EMA reporting road closures and power outages.
The worse of the storms hit around 7:30 p.m. when the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for all of Cumberland County and portions of Overton, Van Buren, White, Putnam and Fentress counties. Radar indicated a line of storms from east of Monterey to near Spencer moving east at about 60 mph.
The warning expired at 8 p.m., though rain continued in parts of the county overnight.
Thursday, the forecast called for falling temperatures, with a low of about 20 degrees.
“We will not see much rain this weekend,” Norris said. “But it is expected to return Monday through Wednesday.”
EMA is requesting anyone with damage to report it to them via their Facebook page or by calling 484-7016.
