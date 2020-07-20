Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are going to be on the increase this week across our county and most of Tennessee. At least a 50% chance on most afternoons with high temperatures of 85 to 90 degrees and high humidity. We have already hit 90 degrees on five days in July. Through the first 18 days of July we saw the precipitation vary greatly across the county with over 2 inches falling in an area between Ozone and Fairfield Glade with 1 to 2 inches common from the airport to Pleasant Hill but only a half inch of rain from downtown Crossville to Lake Tansi. I think Mother Nature will help out everyone's lawn and garden this week.
The Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower is coming soon. It is an average shower that can produce up to 20 meteors per hour at its peak. It is produced by debris left behind by comets Marsden and Kracht. It peaks this year on the night of the 28th and morning of the 29th. The second quarter moon will block many of the fainter meteors this year. But if you are patient, you should still be able to catch a few of the brighter ones. Best viewing will be from a dark location after midnight. As we get closer to the meteor shower you may see a few each night. I saw two streak across the sky last week about 1 a.m. A much bigger meteor shower is coming Aug. 11 and 12 and I will tell you all about that one in next week's article. You can reach me anytime if you have questions at weather1@charter.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.