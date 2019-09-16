We certainly have weather cycles, and Cumberland County is not immune to its share of bad weather events. Let's look at one that happened over a hundred and two years ago.
CHRONICLE. May 30, 1917. DISASTROUS STORM WRECKS PROPERTY. Child Narrowly Escaped Being Swept Away, Barn Moved and Mule is Carried Quarter of Mile and Lodged in a Big Drift.
Saturday morning one of the most disastrous storms that has ever visited this county swept through near the Vandever neighborhood and into the head of Sequatchie valley, where it did many hundred dollars damage in washing away crops, fences and barns.
On the mountain the hail cut the leaves from the trees so that in places half or more of the leaves were gone, the road badly washed out and so many trees blown down that the roads were almost impassable. The greatest destruction was wrought in Sequatchie valley.
BARN DAMAGED. At the home of Emmett Kerley one pen of his hog barn was moved about forty feet. In it was a span of mules. One mule remained in the barn and was not injured. The other one was carried a quarter of a mile and lodged in a huge drift. The mule was alive when rescued but had several ribs broken and water was running from its mouth and it was so much exhausted as to show that it narrowly escaped being drowned.
The water came down the narrow valley so rapidly and was so high that Mr. Kerley and family could not escape from their home until after the storm was over. Water rose in their home nearly two feet and they had to get on tables and beds to escape the raging waters. One child was almost swept from the room, but fortunately the father succeeded in catching it just before it was carried from the room by the water. Most of their household goods were practically ruined. The total loss to Mr. Kerley was around $400. His crop was badly damaged as well as there being much fence swept away.
Near the home of Mr. Kerley great boulders were carried down by the swift waters and piled up a few feet from his residence in great drifts that would represent many tons of weight. Johns. Parham also suffered severely in destruction to his crops and fences. James Brown had a portion of his barn swept away, fences torn down and his planted fields gullied and washed away to such an extent that his loss will run to several hundred dollars.
Hail fell in large quantities. It piled up against the barn of Mr. Brown so much that it was more than a foot deep Sunday morning when people visited the scene of the wreckage. While the direct property loss was not very heavy the damage to the plowed fields and growing crops was so severe that it will cause a loss, directly and indirectly, of several thousand dollars.
IN EIGHT STATES. In spite of the damage wrought by the storm in this county, this section escaped with slight damage compared to many other sections. In eight states of the south and middle west tornadoes wrought great destruction and destroyed many lives, and killed hundreds of head of livestock. The states visited by disastrous storms and tornadoes and the number killed and injured in the several states stricken are as follows: Illinois: 92 dead, 650 injured; Indiana 52 dead, 220 injured; Kansas 26 dead, 60 injured; Kentucky 40 dead, 60 injured; Missouri, 1 dead 12 injured; Tennessee 20 dead, 53 injured, Alabama, 32 dead, 100 injured; Arkansas, 20 dead, 52 injured. Total 283 dead 1,207 injured.
