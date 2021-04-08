6 p.m.
Cumberland County Schools will be closed Friday after Pleasant Hill Elementary sustained damage in a severe storm Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from Crossville-Cumberland County EMA, emergency crews were called to Pleasant Hill Elementary at about 3:17 p.m.
All students and faculty have been accounted for.
Only minor injuries were sustained, with no one requiring emergency medical transport.
Pleasant Hill Elementary, Fletcher House and the Community House all sustained damage. The area continues to be assessed.
EMA requests everyone avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to continue their work.
5:45 p.m.
Students were at Pleasant Hill Elementary preparing to board buses to go home when a severe storm swept into the area around 3:30 p.m. Reports are that the school resource officer saw a funnel cloud and yelled for everyone to get off the buses and get back inside the school.
The storm caused some damage to the school, which is being evaluated at this time.
There were minor injuries, but at this time no severe injuries have been reported.
Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency is asking anyone who has sustained damage from the storm to contact them at 931-484-7016 or send a message to their Facebook page. Also if anyone is misplaced from their home, please contact the agency for assistance.
4:55 p.m.
There are widespread reports of downed trees in the area of Pleasant Hill and possible damage to the school. At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries.
Crossville Meteorologist Steve Norris says there was wind damage and a possible tornado around Pleasant Hill, though official determination will need to wait on the National Weather Service.
4:27 p.m.
Cumberland County Meteorologist Mark Baldwin said there had been no watches issued by the National Weather Service earlier in the day, as most storms had been isolated.
The NWS issued a tornado warning as a severe storm moved out of Pleasant Hill. He notes the National Weather Service will need to confirm if the storm that damaged Pleasant Hill was a tornado or straight-line winds, which can also cause severe damage.
He notes the storm has moved out of the area, but the possibility for severe weather continues through Saturday.
https://meteorologistmark.com/2021/04/08/storm-update-4/?fbclid=IwAR2mJ1h7HB_GEhwNrhRZTTcBQd1b_q2EngzoPuK4WoNlqDtJEj1KbOneG2o
4:14 p.m.
A tornado warning for the northern portion of Cumberland County has expired.
4:04 p.m.
Crossville-Cumberland County Emergency Management told the Chronicle a strong storm had gone through Pleasant Hill, causing some damage to the Pleasant Hill Community Center and knocking down some trees.
The National Weather Service issued a significant weather advisory for Cumberland County at about 2:15 p.m. today. The service was tracking a strong thunderstorm about 10 miles southeast of Sparta,, with winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.