Josh Stone, 4th District representative to the Cumberland County Board of Education, resigned from the board, effective Dec. 13.
Stone has moved out of the 4th Civil District to a new residence in the 1st District.
“My resignation is based solely on my moving out of my district,” Stone said in his letter of resignation sent to Board Chair Teresa Boston. “Public education in Cumberland County will remain one of my top priorities, as helping children is my passion.”
Stone also said he plans to seek the 1st District seat when it comes up for election in the 2022 county general election. The seat is currently held by Jim Inman.
“I wish you and the rest of the board members the best,” Stone wrote.
Stone’s term extended through August 2020. Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster said the county commission would appoint someone to serve the 4th District until the next county election, set for August 2020.
First, the commission must declare the seat vacant, likely to occur at the Jan. 21 meeting of the commission. Then, the commission would set a deadline for prospective candidates to apply for the seat. The commission could appoint a new representative during its February meeting.
The August 2020 county election will also include candidates for the unexpired terms of the 6th and 9th District commission seats. Joe Sherrill was appointed to the commission earlier this year to fill a vacancy and the county is currently seeking applicants to serve the 9th District following the resignation of Carl McLeod this month.
The board of education will also hold elections for representatives to the 2nd, 6th and 8th districts. School board terms are four years in length.
