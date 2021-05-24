A Cumberland County sheriff’s deputy attempting to turn around to stop a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of the road was able to locate the vehicle, the driver and a car that had been reported stolen.
The incident occurred May 15 around 3 p.m. in the Daysville community. The resulting investigation, involving other deputies and a Tennessee state trooper, resulted in the arrest of one on theft and drug charges, one on a driving offense and a third for possession of drugs.
Otis Shane Henry, 28, 2145 Daysville Rd., is charged with theft (possession) of stolen property, possession of a firearm while in commission of a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and unlawful possession of a weapon.
A man identified only as Anthony Taylor was cited into court on a charge of driving on a revoked license.
Warrants for a woman identified as Henry’s girlfriend were signed.
Deputy Jamie Wyatt wrote in his report he was on patrol on Daysville Rd. near Eddington Rd. when a Ford Ranger pickup approached him traveling in the wrong lane of traffic.
Before the deputy could get his patrol car turned around, the pickup truck fled from the scene.
Investigation led officers to the Henry residence, not far from where the driving incident took place. The pickup was found parked in a wooded area. Deputies also found a Kia Soul that had been reported stolen in Fentress County.
That vehicle was seized and returned to the owner.
Investigation is continuing. Henry was placed under $62,500 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court.
