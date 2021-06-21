Two persons were arrested by Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies after a Crossville Police detective found mail from several locations in the county in a vehicle stopped at the Eco Travel Plaza off Genesis Rd. June 5.
Dustin Todd Banks, 30, 1761 Patterson Rd., Griffinville, GA, and Christina Ann Perez, 28, Atlanta, GA, are each charged with theft of property and both were placed under $6,000 bond.
Deputy Leviticus Gilliam wrote in his report that he was dispatched to the Eco Travel Plaza shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday and met with CPD Det. Jonathan Tollett. The Crossville officer said he had found mail “from various addresses in the county” in a vehicle. Reason for the encounter between the officer and the suspects was not listed in the report.
Mail in the car had been addressed to residents on Estates Lake Dr., Peavine Firetower Rd., McGinnis Rd., Plateau Rd.. In all, mail had been taken from 13 rural mailboxes.
The pair were jailed at the Justice Center and mail returned to its destinations.
