What started out as a report of a domestic situation between a couple at a local store ended up being the arrest of a suspect in a series of thefts and the recovery of property identified as stolen,
Dustin Todd Banks, 30 1761 Patterson Rd., Griffin, GA, was arrested June 5 on charges of theft of property, evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, criminal impersonation and disorderly conduct.
Crossville Police Ptl. Jordan Winningham wrote that he responded to the area of Genesis Rd. on a report that the driver of a 2002 Mercedes CLK320 had just left the scene of a domestic situation.
Winningham wrote in his report he spotted the vehicle in the area of Genesis Rd. and I-40. The driver initially failed to stop for blue lights but eventually turned into the parking lot of the Eco Travel Plaza.
During the resulting investigation, Winningham — with assistance from Trooper Bobby Barker — spotted multiple credit/debit cards in the floorboard of the vehicle. At that point, the driver of the Mercedes bolted, running through the parking lot, into traffic on Genesis Rd. and a nearby open field where the suspect fell and was taken back into custody.
CPD Det. Jonathan Tollett was called to the scene to assist with the investigation.
Police recovered multiple credit/debit cards, billfolds, “multiple stolen items,” power tools, a watch, empty box of Apple air pods and multiple driver’s licenses.
Found in the trunk were two printers used to make checks and blank checks.
Banks was placed under $41,000 bond and is to appear in General Sessions Court. The investigation is continuing.
