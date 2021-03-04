A Cumberland County woman was indicted in connection with an alleged attempt to run down an estranged boyfriend during a domestic situation in the Lake Tansi area in August.
Susan Denise Stokes, 56, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest. She was one of more than a dozen people indicted by the Cumberland County Grand Jury Feb. 22.
An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury who decided there was enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further action.
Stokes is accused of trying to run down Gary Phillips on Natchez Trace on Aug. 21. The domestic dispute rose from a visit by the two at a residence on Natchez Trace during which Stokes became angry.
It is alleged she got into a Dodge Dart and made at least three attempts to run over Phillips in the car. At one point, the car left the roadway and struck Phillips as he sought refuge in a wooded area.
Stokes fled from the scene before law enforcement officers could arrive. She was found traveling on Miller Bypass, where she refused to stop for a deputy. The deputy pursued her to Davidson Ct., where she was finally taken into custody.
Phillips suffered injuries to his arms, legs and shoulder, according to a report filed at the time.
Witnesses listed on the indictment are Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies Kobe Cox and Cpl. Dustin Jackson, Lake Tansi Ptl. Quinn Freitag and Phillips
Stokes. All the following defendants listed are to appear in Cumberland County Criminal Court March 15 for arraignment on their respective charges.
In other cases, the following indictments were handed down:
Burglary/theft
• Kathy Ann Soriano, theft of property of up to $1,000 and introduction of contraband (alprazolam) into a penal institution, stemming from a March 13, 2020, incident investigated by CPD Ptls. Ethan Cunningham and Samantha Seay.
• David Lee Queener, theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from the theft of a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle investigated by CCSO Deputy Chance Dixon.
• Kelly Scott Hood, burglary, stemming from an Aug. 23, 2020, incident of a garage and investigated by CPD Ptl. Joel Stevens Sgt. Tim Vandever and CCSO Investigator David Hamby.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of up to $2,500, stemming from the Jan. 1, 2020, theft of a utility trailer investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green. Also, theft of property of more than $1,000, stemming from the May 27 theft of a 1984 Chevrolet pickup cab and investigated by CCSO Investigator Gary Green.
Assault
• David Howard Proffitt, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault, stemming from a July 30 incident investigated by CCSO Investigator Tom Howard and Deputy Anthony Justice.
• Denver Grey Houston, domestic assault, stemming from a Sept. 11, 2020, incident investigated by CPD Lt. Tony Davis and Ptl. Corey Kelsch.
• Kelly Renee Debord, assault, stemming from a Sept. 17 incident investigated by CCSO Deputy Danny Stone.
• Michael Steve Cardin, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, stemming from a June 14 incident investigated by CCSO Deputies Tristin Partridge, Allen Webb and Anthony Justice
• Joshua Lennon Simmons, aggravated assault and child abuse, stemming from a Dec. 2 incident investigated by CCSO Deputy Elijah Tollett.
• Patrick Dashuan Angel, domestic assault, stemming from a July 30, 2019, incident investigated by THP Trooper Jake Bramer, Knoxville Police Department officers Alex French and Brent Barger and CCSO Deputy Dakota Rucker.
Methamphetamine
• George Matthew Leeds, possession of more than .5 grams for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia, stemming from a Nov. 11, 2019, arrest by CPD Ptls. Tyler Lorenz and Keith Sadula.
• Tommy Carl Melton, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or for delivery, stemming from a Jan. 29, 2020, incident investigated by CCSO Deputy Thomas Henderson.
• Jason Neal Keagle, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, stemming from an April 17, 2020, arrest by CCSO Deputy Chance Dixon.
Possession
• Catherine Denise Pollock, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and interfering with 911 calls, stemming from a May 16 investigation by CCSO Deputies Kobe Cox and Jim Higgins.
Evading/resisting
• David Lee Queener, evading arrest and resisting arrest, stemming from a March 24, 2020, incident investigated by CCSO Deputy Chance Dixon.
• Michael Lee Hopkins, resisting arrest, stemming from an Oct. 5 incident investigated by CCSO Cpl. Dustin He nsley, former Sgt. Sean Mullikin and Deputy Perrianna Evans.
Miscellaneous
• Catherine Denise Pollock violation of bond conditions, stemming from an Oct. 15, 2020, incident investigated by Deputy Chance Dixon.
