The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is accepting applications for the 2020 Spring Citizens’ Academy. Classes in Cookeville start March 17 at the Cookeville District Headquarters located on 1291 South Walnut, Cookeville, TN. 38503. Sessions will last for 10 weeks and take place on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. with dinner starting at 5:45 p.m.
The Citizens’ academy consists of approximately 30 hours of training and is designed to give citizens a better understanding and awareness of THP and the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security. Citizens receive hands-on instruction and training from state troopers and other department personnel. Topics covered include investigations, special operations, homeland security, and many other areas of the patrol, as well as information regarding driver license and handgun permit issuance.
Participants must be at least 21-years-old, available to attend weekly three-hour sessions with no more than one absence, sign required waivers and agreements, and have no criminal history.
The deadline to register is February 14, 2020. Applications must be submitted by that date. Please send applications by email to bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.
For more information, contact Sergeant Bill Fitzgerald at 615-743-3907 or bill.fitzgerald@tn.gov.
