Since the beginning of July, Cumberland County Schools has been operating under new management as former Putnam County educator William Stepp has stepped into the Director of Schools position.
Serving in education for around 27 years, Stepp comes to Cumberland County from Upperman High School, where he had been principal since 2015. He worked as a middle school and assistant principal prior to this.
However, his start in public education was in serving as a band director, the same position his father once had. Stepp was band director at schools in Putnam and Rutherford counties, and assistant band director in Coffee County.
“Both [my parents] were working in the education field,” Stepp said. “My dad actually started his career off in Indiana as a band director and then ended up here in Cumberland County as a band director up through around 1980. So, I grew up around education.”
Stepp himself was a former Cumberland County Schools student, attending what was once Crossville Elementary and is now the site of school district’s Central Office, up until he was in second grade. After South Cumberland Elementary was built, he attended South for third and fourth grades. His family moved away from Cumberland County for a while, but they returned and he graduated from Cumberland County High School.
“I’d been asked by TSBA to apply for some other Director of Schools [positions] in the surrounding areas. It just wasn’t anything I was interested in,” Stepp said. “I was in a really good place in my previous job; things were going really well—and then the Cumberland County job opened up.”
“My parents lived here for almost 50 years, so they know the community, love the community. And of course, I love the community, so this was a unique opportunity,” Stepp added.
Stepp’s professional experience outside also includes serving as president of the Putnam County Education Association, and he was a candidate in the Prospective Superintendents’ Academy, sponsored by both TSBA and Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents for 2022. He has also served as a co-facilitator of the Principal Pipeline in Putnam County.
“I think the most important thing [in a school district] is having the right people in place that put children first,” Stepp said. “If we put children first, then there’s no limits to what they can learn, and of course, that’s our future.”
January this year, Director of Schools Dr. Ina Maxwell announced her retirement from her position at the end of June. After the school board completed the process of hiring a new director, Stepp obtained Maxwell’s open position and has already begun working with Cumberland County staff after several weeks of training with Maxwell.
“Dr. Maxwell has been amazing to me,” Stepp said. “She’s been wide open in helping me work the transition, and I can’t thank her enough for all the kindness that she’s provided to me.”
Since his contract began, Stepp has already been working closely with the staff in Central Office and the school board members at meetings to gauge the district’s state of affairs.
“I knew I had to come in and do a needs-assessment, get to know what’s going on. So from my first meeting, I spent almost every day up here [Central Office], as many days as I could, learning what’s going on, learning the people,” Stepp said. “I’ve met with all the principals at this point to try and learn the things that they love, the things they think I could help with, and just kind of coming up with an idea how to prepare a plan moving forward.”
“The teachers are amazing; they’ve done some great things, a lot of great growth in the last year in the learning with the students and, of course, the students have been obviously very successful in each one of the communities. So, it’s been great to see that kind of community involvement.”
Stepp noted that in his assessment, he has seen a lot of learning growth in the students, and hopes to strengthen pre-existing programs and processes to enhance learning growth in the county as the director of schools.
“I think Cumberland County is very similar to the Upper Cumberland counties. We’re all really striving to build that student success in learning, we all went through what we went through the past few years,” Stepp explained. “There’s a lot of challenges as far as the demographics of the students, so we need to meet the needs of all of them. I think Cumberland County has really got some strong processes and structures in place where they’re meeting needs for each child in Cumberland County.”
“My focus coming to Cumberland County is obviously the student health and wellness side,” Stepp added. “That is a need that we found has emerged even more in the last few years, and we’ve really got to engage the students, really get in there, and provide them some innovative learning environments, so we can prepare them to be entrepreneurial with the skills and knowledge to become productive citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.