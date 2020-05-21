Brandon Kevin Stepp got what he wanted.
When Stepp and co-defendant, Joseph David Sadula, appeared in court May 12, Sadula pleaded guilty to an information relating to a series of auto burglaries and thefts. He received a four-year prison sentence.
Appearing before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, Stepp’s attorney, Nathan Clouse, had Stepp’s case continued to May 15. As Stepp was led from the courtroom, he paused and uttered over his shoulder, “I want the same deal David got.”
His wish was granted.
On May 15, with a motion to revoke bond pending, Stepp pleaded guilty to two informations charging auto burglary and two counts of theft of property of more than $1,000. It was the same three charges his co-defendant pleaded to just days earlier.
Like Sadula, Stepp received a four-year prison sentence at 30%.
Stepp was charged with auto burglary, three counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and vandalism of up to $1,000.
He pleaded guilty to auto burglary and theft of property of more than $1,000 in connection occurring on July 25 and was sentenced to two years, is to pay restitution of $2,518 restitution and is banned from contact with the victims.
He also pleaded guilty to theft of more than $1,000 occurring at Tony’s Auto Sales on Old Mail Rd. in February, during which catalytic converters were removed from several vehicles in the two lot. Those items, along with a flashlight with Stepp’s named engraved on it, were recovered.
That flashlight and other evidence led to the arrest of the pair.
Stepp received a two-year sentence in connection with that incident which is to run consecutive to the other sentence for a total of four years in jail. He is being credited with 24 days already served.
