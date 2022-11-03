Cumberland County Schools’ Career & Technical Education programs have been a cornerstone of career development for middle and high school students for years, but Director of Schools William Stepp has been looking to elevate this form of learning to every grade.
Stepp introduced a draft for the K-12 Career Connections Framework at an Oct. 27 board of education meeting. The Career Connections Framework is provided for use by school districts through the National Rural Education Association, to support the implementation of a K-12 career development plan.
“This a foundational, strategic plan on career exploration pushing all the way down to kindergarten,” Stepp said.
Strategies that promote career exploration will be different according to grade level, according to Stepp.
In this framework, K-5 students are to become familiar with careers through classroom career speakers, introduction to 16 career clusters and career connections learning strategies.
Career Connections would also incorporate pre-existing programs, such as the annual Ag in the Classroom field trip, in order to promote certain career paths to the students.
In grades 6-8, students are to work with more advanced academic and technical education, exploring potential career paths through career fairs, research, mentorships and workplace visits and interviews.
At the high school level, students would be engaged in more direct career-based learning experiences. Examples include the work-based learning program where students work part-time for course credits, dual enrollment classes aligned with local colleges, student success plans that align with students’ aptitude and interest, and more.
“Obviously, our ultimate goal is in the rate of graduates ready to move on to college or a career. They’ll have a lot more exposure and education,” Stepp said.
“The earlier the better,” agreed Teresa Boston, chairman of the board, before asking, “Did we have this framework before?”
Stepp responded that there had not been any framework this thorough at Cumberland County Schools that he was aware of.
Nicholas Davis, 5th District representative, asked how often students at the elementary level would be exposed to career-centric learning in order to make an impact.
“That’s up to elementary principals,” Stepp responded. “They’re the experts, they have the expert teachers, so we would develop a full strategic plan with them. So, this is a starting point.”
Davis then asked if there is any expense to be concerned about in addition to what is already being done, and Stepp responded that transportation would be one of the few costs.
The board unanimously approved the K-12 Career Connections Framework.
