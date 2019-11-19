Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies had a busy Saturday night and Sunday morning, investigating two felony assaults and a domestic situation that turned into a shootout, according to reports.
The first assault took place at a residence on Apache Trail. Investigators were called to Cumberland Medical Center where Gary Allen Phillips, 55, was being treated for a steak knife stab to the chest.
Phillips identified his assailant but deputies could not locate the suspect when they went to the scene of the incident.
Lake Tansi Police and Security Officer Quinn Freitag filed a felony aggravated domestic assault warrant and later Susan Denise Stokes, 55, 120 Davidson Ct., was arrested and placed in jail the following day. Stokes was held without bond pending an appearance in General Sessions Court.
In the second incident, it was reported a physical fight took place between a 34-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man at an address on Baragona Lane.
Deputy Tyler Yoder reported that the woman, who lives at the Baragona Lane address, and the man, who lives on Diden Loop, had gotten into the physical fray over domestic issues. The victim told deputies she was punched in the back of the head eight or nine times with a closed fist, dragged off her bed onto the floor and then kicked.
The woman was treated in the emergency room at Cumberland Medical Center.
Investigation is continuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.