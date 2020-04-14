Gov. Bill Lee has extended the stay-at-home order through April 30.
“We’re not out of the woods yet, and it could be some time,” Lee said during his Monday afternoon briefing.
Recent efforts to encourage social distancing and mandating people stay home except for “essential” activities have resulted in the state recording only single-digit percentage increases in new COVID-19 cases for the past 10 days.
Cumberland County reported 43 positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with 10 recovered cases and 33 active cases. There have been 796 negative tests. Statewide, there have been 5,610 cases. To date, 109 people have died from COVID-19, with 579 people hospitalized. There have been 1,671 patients recovered from the illness.
“Until a treatment is widely available, we have to remain vigilant to incorporate social distancing and good hygiene in our daily routines, or we have a very serious risk that this disease could come roaring back and erase all the progress that we have made to date,” Lee said.
Reba Hood of Crossville said she has only left home to attend her job as a nurse and to buy groceries. She supports Lee’s extension of the stay-at-home order, saying he should have done it sooner — and she hopes people take the threat of the virus seriously.
“I have seen people out just joyriding,” she said. “It is a big deal and can and will make you very sick. Stay home for the time being so we can have a summer, please.”
Cliff Segar feels the stay-at-home order defies the freedoms enshrined in the Constitution and called on Lee to rescind the original order on April 3.
“No, Governor, using the police power of the state to force individuals, or even groups of individuals, to stay in any one place is completely against any principles of the Constitution of the United States. You can plead, you can recommend, you can request, but you can not mandate. That, Governor Lee, is plainly not in accordance with the Constitution,” he wrote.
The stay-at-home order has closed schools, parks and many businesses across the state. With a vaccine still possibly more than a year away, Lee noted the state had to start considering how to restart the economy.
“Our economy cannot stay shut down for months on end,” Lee said.
“We need Tennesseans to go back to work. But we also need everyone to recognize that physical distancing must continue for the foreseeable future.”
Over the next several weeks, Lee and other state officials said discussions would focus on expanded testing and a plan for a phased reboot of the economy, perhaps based on industry or geography. He is establishing an economic recovery group to work with the unified command group to determine how that reboot will take place.
The economic recovery group will work with local mayors, health care professionals and industry leaders to develop industry-specific guidance to help businesses operate safely to protect their customers and their employees.
“We’re not intending to lift social-distancing efforts. Social distancing is going to be a way of life for Tennesseans going forward. Until this virus has a vaccine — and that is a long time coming — social distancing will be a way of life,” Lee said.
The state has tested more than 76,000 samples for the virus. The state is a leader in testing for the virus. Testing is currently available through the Cumberland County Health Department Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The health department asks individuals to call 931-484-6196 for assessment. However, they do not require a doctor’s order and will test individuals who seek testing as long as they have supplies to do so.
Primary care providers can also provide testing.
“We know the more you test, the more you find. And the more you find, the more you can contain and mitigate,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee commissioner of health.
Still, the state plans to expand testing even more, with a detailed plan expected later this week. Piercey noted the plan would not call for testing all Tennesseans regardless of exposure or symptoms.
“We don’t have the ability to test every single Tennessean at this time,” said Piercey.
Tennessee has capacity in private labs to process tests from across the state. It has recently added tests that provide 15-minute and 5-minute results. Those faster tests are currently reserved for some high-priority testing, such as patients in nursing facilities or recently completed testing of inmates and staff at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex and Northwest Correctional Complex.
That wouldn’t be very helpful, either, she said, as current tests only show if someone has the active virus at the time of the swab.
“However, we have the ability to expand the people we are testing. If you think you need a test, you can get a test,” she said.
The state is also pursuing antibody testing, which determines if someone may have had the virus in the recent past and, therefore, has some immunity. One test was approved last week by the FDA and it is not yet on the market. Piercey anticipates that test should be available by the end of the month or early May.
Lee said restarting the economy does present the risk of sparking a new surge in COVID-19 cases. He said state leaders remain in close contact with health care leaders to ensure adequate capacity remains to treat patients who need hospital care. The state is also continuing its efforts to plan for alternative care sites should additional hospital capacity be necessary.
