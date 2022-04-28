A video-tape interview between a Cumberland County man and sheriff’s investigators that provided details of a relationship with a young girl spanning eight years has been ruled admissible in court.
Jimmy Harold Clark is charged with one count of rape of a child, in an ongoing incident that is alleged to have begun with kissing and touching when the girl was seven years and progressed to digital penetration and sex over the years, ending when the girl turned age 15.
Clark’s attorney Michael Giaimo filed a motion to ban admitting the recorded statement to a jury and a hearing was held Friday before Criminal Court Judge Wesley Bray.
Bray ruled at the conclusion of the hour-long hearing that Clark’s statement to Sheriff’s Investigators David Bowman and Tom Howard was given after Clark was made aware of his rights under the Miranda law and what followed as a “knowing and voluntary waiver of his rights. The statement is admissible,” Bray said.
Assistant District Attorney Carolyn Knight called one witness during the hearing — Bowman — and admitted into evidence a CD audio and visual recording of the interview along with a transcript.
Bowman testified he became aware of allegations of “sexual abuse” in September 2020 and launched an investigation into the allegations.
After meeting with the teen and recording her allegations against the much older man, Bowman testified he contacted Clark by phone and briefly talked with him.
The girl — now a young adult — obtained an order of protection against the man she accused and on Sept. 14, 2020, when Clark arrived at the Justice Center to be served that order, he was asked to talk with investigators.
Bowman testified that he opened the lock entrance to the sheriff’s office and led Clark to an interrogation room where the Miranda warning was read to Clark, and by Clark, who voluntarily signed the waiver of having a lawyer present during questioning.
Bowman added that the door to the interrogation room was not locked and Clark, who drove himself to the sheriff’s office, was free to go at any time.
Bowman said Clark was confronted with the allegations and that Clark admitted to the investigators what the girl had told them. He provided details on how it started out with kissing and progressed to more over the years.
Under questioning from Knight, Bowman testified he found Clark “very cooperative” and that Clark’s statement was “voluntary” and collaborated the statement the girl provided investigators. Clark, at the conclusion of the interview, left the sheriff’s office on his own, Bowman said.
Giaimo asked Bowman if Clark had any advance notice he was to be interviewed and Bowman quoted Clark as stating, “I don’t want a lawyer until I know what this is about.”
Knight argued the interview was what is called “a non-custodial interview” and that Clark was free to leave or stop the questioning at any time. He was also free to request an attorney present during questioning.
“No threats or promises were made,” Knight continued. She described the interview as more of a conversational encounter and that a jury in the case should be allowed to hear the recording.
Giaimo countered that the interview was held behind the only public door to the sheriff’s office which is locked for security reasons. This would lead a person to believe they were not free to leave and that the interview was a custodial interview and should not be admissible.
The defense lawyer argued that it is not known whether Clark understood or was aware of the consequences of his statement.
Clark was later taken into custody after being indicted by the grand jury.
After Bray issued his ruling, he ordered the defendant to return to court on May 13.
