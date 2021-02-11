Tennessee estimates only one in three residents older than the age of 70 has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.
That’s a concern to Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.
“We know there is such a higher risk of hospitalization and death in that age group as opposed to younger age groups,” Piercey said.
A patient who is 70 years old has a 40% higher chance of needing to be hospitalized for COVID-19 complications and a 70% higher risk of death compared to someone just five years younger.
“That was startling to me,” Piercey said.
When compared to someone Piercey’s age, 43, a 70-old-patient has a seven times higher risk of hospitalization and a 27 times higher risk of death.
“It becomes crystal clear to me that we have to prioritize this age group,” Piercey said.
She said the state needs to get as many people in the 70 and older group vaccinated before moving on to the 1b phase that includes teachers and child-care workers, and 1c phase, individuals with high-risk medical conditions.
“I want everybody in the state to have a vaccine as quickly as possible,” Piercey said. “But when we look where the biggest bang for our buck is, and when we look at the most effective thing we can do clinically to reduce hospitalizations and to save lives, it is to prioritize our older folks.”
But the state is having trouble reaching out to seniors to get them on the list for when doses and appointments become available.
There is an online form to sign up for the waiting list, available at www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority, or people can call 931-484-6196.
The state will also soon launch online vaccination scheduling, which will give people a date and time for their vaccine.
“We realize some folks do not have access to internet or, if they do, they might not know how to use it,” Piercey said.
Seniors may face other challenges, such as transportation to a vaccine clinic. They have partnerships with organizations and agencies across the state to help overcome those challenges, she said. And, with vaccination of nursing home staff and residents complete, the state is also looking at taking the vaccine to other places with groups of seniors, like affordable senior housing developments.
But Piercey said the state health department needs help getting the word out to seniors that they can get the vaccine.
“We need helpers,” Piercey said. “We need folks in the community and in churches and in families to reach out to seniors and ask, ‘Do you have a vaccine appointment? Can I help you make one? And if you have one, can I give you a ride or help you arrange transportation?’”
All Tennessee counties are offering COVID-19 vaccines to people age 70 and older, along with health-care workers, first responders and other high-risk populations.
In Cumberland County, more than 11,000 people have received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine regimens currently available. Right now, Cumberland County is offering the vaccine to individuals in the 1a1, 1a2 and 70-plus groups.
Some counties have moved on to other vaccination phases, such as offering it to teachers in the 1b group.
The reason some counties have been able to move on to new phases, Piercey said, is because the number of people who want the vaccine varies. She cited the vaccine efforts among health care workers, with about 90% of health care workers in urban areas taking the vaccine compared to about 50% in more rural areas of the state.
“That’s why some counties have moved further faster in their phasing,” Piercey said.
People may wonder why things are going more slowly in their county.
“That’s a good thing. I’m happy about that because it means people in your county want [the vaccine] and they’re taking it,” she said.
The different phases in each county has resulted in some “vaccination tourism,” Piercey said. That can cause problems because each county receives an allotment of vaccine doses based on their county population. However, she noted the vaccine is a federal resource and can’t be restricted by county or state.
“We don’t know how much that is happening,” Piercey said. “But a vaccine in an arm is a vaccine in an arm — and I am happy about that.”
Supply has also hampered widespread vaccination efforts. However, the state has seen increases in its weekly shipments in the past several weeks, from about 80,000 a week to 93,000 last week and 101,000 this week.
Piercey said she has been told to expect a “substantial” increase in the number of doses shipped by the last week of February, though she doesn’t know how many doses that could be.
“That’s when we believe we can push to the next phase,” Piercey said.
Right now, the two available vaccines, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, require special handling and super-cold storage with two doses administered about three weeks apart.
Johnson & Johnson has applied for emergency approval of its one-dose vaccine, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to review later in February.
“Johnson & Johnson has told us they have been manufacturing doses and are sitting on a stockpile and ready to push those out,” Piercey said. “When that third vaccine gets in the rotation, we’re really going to be able to accelerate administration because we’re going to have more product.”
Piercey stressed that all vaccines, including the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have proven “100% effective” in preventing serious illness and death.
“That is what we need,” Piercey said.
When the supply allows, the state will move forward with vaccinating teachers and people in the 65-plus age group, which is a larger group than the 70-plus age group.
