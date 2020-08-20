The state will track cases of COVID-19 among school-age children by county, but further transparency on impacted schools will rest with school districts, Gov. Bill Lee said Tuesday.
“The real challenge is to provide as much information as possible to provide for transparency and to give information that’s important to the public, but to continue to provide and adhere to privacy restrictions that FERPA and HIPPA require. That’s a balance,” said Lee.
FERPA is the Federal Educational Rights and Privacy Act, which protects the privacy of student education records, and HIPPA protects patient health information.
In Cumberland County, 56 children between the ages of 5 and 18 have tested positive for COVID-19 since the health crisis began in March. On Wednesday, the state reported 17 cases among this age group in the past 14 days.
The state's data doesn’t go further to identify clusters within a school or to include school-related COVID-19 cases among adults.
Director of Schools Ina Maxwell said Thursday afternoon the school system is still investigating the legality of releasing more specific numbers.
"As soon as we have a defined answer from our attorney regarding what is allowed to be released, we will certainly comply with your request," she said.
The state department of health has also offered case information for all children 18 years and younger, along with information on gender, race, ethnicity, and comparative rates of children and adults in cases, testing and positivity.
“We believe these new datasets in combination with the department of education’s dashboard will help parents and school administrators make the best decisions for their children,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, the Tennessee commissioner of health.
The data is found under the educational resources tab on the state health department website.
“Our school-age children account for only about 10% of all of the cases statewide, and over half of those are in high schoolers,” Piercey said.
The department of education has launched a dashboard that tracks closures across the state.
The state had resisted identifying clusters of the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Piercey said they received permission from the federal government to release that information. She was not aware of any effort to seek permission from federal agencies to release school-level virus information.
There are school districts in the state providing district and school-level information on confirmed positive cases and isolated or quarantined students and faculty.
“We have seen many school districts voluntarily give that information, so we feel like, with that in addition to the information we are providing, we can make good decisions,” Piercey said.
Putnam County has a dashboard updated daily with the number of confirmed positive cases in each school in the county, the number of students isolating due to close contact, and district-wide information.
That county reported 30 confirmed positive cases and 446 isolated or quarantined students, faculty or staff. It does not break those numbers down further by age or if the cases involved students or adults in the school.
Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn would not comment on districts releasing information to their community.
“Those are local decisions,” she said. “We are allowing local school districts and school boards, in consultation with their board attorneys, to make decisions on what they are comfortable sharing with their reading of FERPA.”
She said there were conversations on how to address FERPA and transparency on the spread of the virus with states across the country.
On Wednesday, Schwinn visited Brown Elementary in Cumberland County, part of an effort to visit each district in the state. She said she and about 14 others in state leadership review data each morning on COVID-19 closures in school systems.
When there are cases, contact tracing often finds those cases didn’t come from the school.
“Schools are doing more than you would naturally do at home, with washing hands, the masks and social distancing,” she said. “We are seeing districts who find positive cases are acting very quickly and getting that isolated and out of the school.”
That’s the goal, Schwinn said, noting the state recognizes there will likely be cases of the virus in schools throughout the year.
“We just want to make sure schools can react quickly to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Critical Infrastructure Employees
Some school districts have been designating school faculty and staff as critical infrastructure employees.
That’s a local decision, Lee said, but the state is providing minimum required precautions using critical infrastructure employee designations.
“The decision is the district’s. If they make that decision, we have given them guidance we believe they must follow,” Lee said.
Piercey said anyone who has tested positive for the virus should be in isolation.
“There are no exceptions for that,” she said.
Critical Infrastructure Employee designation does allow employees who have been exposed to the virus and are symptom free to return to work, but they must follow specific procedures, like temperature checks, wearing a mask, maintaining social distance and cleaning.
On Tuesday, the state issued new quarantine guidance for individuals who live with people who have tested positive for the virus. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, a household contact’s 14-day quarantine period won’t begin until a positive person in their home has completed the 10-day minimum isolation.
Maxwell said Wednesday she would be reviewing the new protocols and guidance.
Cumberland County and other school systems have not yet received the kits of cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and disposable masks Lee said would be made available to teachers as schools reopened.
Lee said those should be delivered by the end of August.
Tennessee had 135,778 cases on Tuesday, with 96,896 people recovered. To date, 1,426 people have died from COVID-19 in Tennessee since March and 5,981 people have been hospitalized.
Piercey said Tennessee had an 8.6% positivity rate over the past week, helped by a 5.23% positivity rate on Tuesday — the lowest the state has recorded in several weeks.
In Cumberland County, there are 262 active cases, with 358 recoveries and 7 deaths. The county had 30 new positive cases on Wednesday, with 15 new recoveries.
The school reopening plan defines community spread as low when there are fewer than 302 active cases in the county, 0.5% of the county population. Medium spread is defined as 0.5%-1% of the population with active cases, 303-606 active cases. High spread would be more than 1% of the population with active cases, 607 cases and more.
Cumberland County’s positivity rate for the past week was 8.12%.
Lab results are also coming in faster, Piercey said. The statewide average is 2.2 days. Several labs have turnaround times of less than two days.
The Cumberland County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drive-thru testing offered at the department at 1503 S. Main St.
