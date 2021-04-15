A bridge on Old Hwy. 28 is getting ready for a facelift — on the state’s dime.
Cumberland County Road Superintendent Scott Blaylock sought and received authorization from the County Commission’s budget committee to set up a $75,000 line item for the state grant dollars to replace the bridge over Daddys Creek near the old gristmill.
The bridge now has a weight limit of 5 tons.
“It’s going to be a big job,” Blaylock told committee members Tuesday. “Guesstimating before design, we’re looking at about $800,000-$850,000.”
The State Bridge Aid Program, administered and overseen by the Tennessee Department of Transportation, was implemented during former Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration.
Though the grant would fully fund the bridge’s rehabilitation, the county would need to put some money up front for engineering, designs and geotech fees.
“Then, on the first invoice that is submitted to TDOT, you put this on it for reimbursement,” Blaylock said.
The bridge is structurally unsafe, the road superintendent said.
“Cumberland County has about 62 bridges, give or take, that is under TDOT inspection,” he added. “This one — it has just really failed in the last several years. That’s one reason they kept dropping the weight limit on it. When it gets down to 5 tons, your next move is to shut it off completely.”
TDOT requires the posting of weight limits on bridges to remain in compliance with the grant program.
That doesn’t mean motorists adhere to the regulations.
“If a 20-ton truck comes across it and crushes through it, it’s their baby — because it was posted,” he explained. “We’ve still got log trucks crossing it. We’ve got everything. Concrete trucks and everything on that bridge. It is what it is.”
The committee also approved Blaylock’s request to move $300,000 for road improvements. The money is from unexpected additional revenue from the gasoline and motor fuel tax.
TDOT had set the projected revenue low in anticipation of the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Blaylock said he followed suit and cut $600,000 from the the original asphalt and hot mix budget.
“You always hope that you get more coming in,” Blaylock said. “That’s the case that this is. We’re still being very conservative with everything.”
He said he wants money available in the budget in case The Rogers Group calls with dates available for spring paving.
“When they do that, you just like to be ready,” he added.
The Road Department requests will be forwarded to the full County Commission to be considered in its April 19 monthly session.
