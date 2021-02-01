COVID-19 vaccines remain in short supply in Tennessee, frustrating health officials seeking to distribute doses more quickly and residents trying to secure vaccine appointments.
Last week, the state saw a modest increase in its weekly vaccine allocation, the Tennessee Health Department reported.
Tennessee ranks 40th in vaccine distribution in the U.S.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Tennessee has received 998,875 doses of the two vaccines currently available: Moderna and Pfizer, which have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Tennessee reports it has administered 654,537 doses. Both vaccines require two doses given about three weeks apart.
A request to the Tennessee Department of Health for information on how many doses have been administered in Cumberland County was not returned by press time. However, the department reports 4.18% of the county’s estimated 60,000 residents have received one dose, and 5.13% have had both shots.
On Thursday, health officials announced they would establish new vaccination sites in 51 counties, focusing on rural and medically underserved areas. These sites include rural health clinics, community health centers, federally qualified health centers, local pharmacies and chain pharmacies.
There are no locations in Cumberland County on the list released last week.
President Joe Biden announced last week he hopes to ramp up vaccine deliveries in the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of summer or early fall.
The administration plans to purchase another 100 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna. A third vaccine, a one-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson, is expected to seek emergency authorization in the coming weeks.
The CDC said it would make about 10.1 million first and second doses available this week, up from the weekly allotment of 8.6 million. But it is unclear how long the surge of doses could be sustained.
Each Monday evening, federal officials review data on vaccine availability from manufacturers to determine state allocations based on the population of people 18 years old and older.
On Tuesdays, states are notified of their allocations where they can specify where they want doses shipped. Deliveries begin the following Monday.
The process for ordering second doses begins each week on Sunday night.
About half of the more than 44 million doses distributed to states have been administered.
The reason more of the available shots in the U.S. haven’t been dispensed isn’t entirely clear. But many vaccination sites are apparently holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shot receive the required second one on schedule.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey has said the state is prepared to ramp up vaccination efforts, but it doesn’t have the supply available to do that yet.
The state is distributing doses to counties based on their population, a letter from Gov. Bill Lee to Shelby County representatives, said.
Vaccines are distributed to county health departments and to commercial pharmacies who are inoculating residents of long-term care facilities, such as Good Samaritan Society at Fairfield Glade. Residents and staff are in the first vaccination phase under the state plan. Pharmacies in Cumberland County are not offering vaccines to the general public at this time.
Vaccinations for the public are being administered by staff of the Cumberland County Health Department, which has a drive-thru vaccination site at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Right now, Cumberland County is offering the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, mortuary workers, corrections workers, who fall into the 1a1 and 1a2 phases, and individuals age 75 and older.
Each county is moving through the state’s vaccination plan as supply allows, which means some counties have opened up vaccination to teachers and child care workers, the 1b group. Though federal officials had recommended extending vaccine availability to individuals 65 years and older, most Tennessee counties remain at the 75 and older group. A few counties do offer the vaccine to individuals 70 years old and older.
Individuals can register for the waiting list at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority.
Or, you can call the health department at 931-484-6196 to schedule an appointment. Call volume has greatly increased at the department, so it could take several tries to get through.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported there were 225 active cases in Cumberland County on Sunday. There have been 86 deaths due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County since the pandemic began in March, an increase of six since Friday.
How to get a vaccine appointment
Are you in a group currently being vaccinated in Cumberland County?
Right now, Cumberland County is offering the vaccine to health care workers, first responders, mortuary workers, corrections workers and people age 75 and older. You can find explanations of the vaccine phases online at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/eligibility/. Find the Cumberland County phase at https://covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccine-phases/.
How many vaccines are available?
Supplies are currently limited. Tennessee reports it is receiving about 80,000 doses per week, which are then distributed to counties based on population.
How do I get an appointment?
If you fall into one of the groups being vaccinated in Cumberland County, you can register for the appointment waiting list online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/cumberlandpriority or call the health department at 931-484-6196. You may need to call multiple times to get through.
Once I have an appointment, what do I do?
Vaccines are provided by appointment only at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Please do not arrive for your appointment more than 15 minutes early. You will be turned away.
I need a COVID-19 test. Where can I get one?
The Cumberland County Health Department is providing free COVID-19 testing Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex. Individuals 18 years and older who have a smartphone equipped with internet and an email address can get self-tests Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Staff provide instruction, but you will collect your own sample. Health department staff provide testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.