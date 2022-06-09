Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster is asking residents to check on their internet service and let the state know if there are discrepancies in the services they can access at their homes.
“The state of Tennessee is in the process of creating a map intended to show current, accurate broadband access,” Foster explained in a recent newsletter. “In order to make the map as accurate as possible, they are asking for input from everyone across the state. They want individuals to use the website to check internet speeds, compare them to the map’s reported speeds and then report any errors.”
The map is available online at https://bit.ly/3GVfgs2.
The public can report errors and provide comments until June 13.
“This map will be used to determine who is eligible for broadband grants,” Foster explained. “We’re already getting reports that there are several errors in Cumberland County, but it is up to you to get those errors corrected.”
Foster said accurate and current maps are essential to helping bring better broadband internet service to underserved areas of the county.
Several internet providers are seeking grants from the state to expand broadband internet service in the county, funded through the American Rescue Plan and state and local recovery funds. Award announcements are expected in the coming weeks.
Providers have been successful in securing grants through state and federal broadband programs in the past several years, with more than $16 million in grants awarded since February 2020.
The grans followed a survey Foster conducted in 2019 after taking office as county mayor. The data collected in that effort was used to challenge maps the Federal Communications Commission maintained showing internet service availability.
“Inadequate service stretches across all areas of the county, including parts of the city of Crossville, Fairfield Glade and Tansi,” Foster said at the time.
Broadband internet is defined as internet speeds of 25 megabytes per second download and 3 Mbps upload speeds. However, the state is mapping areas with 100 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed.
The FCC maps were developed using information from internet providers. Additionally, the maps were based on census blocks. If a provider offered one address within a census block broadband internet access, the block was considered “served.”
The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development is working with Connected Nation to develop the new maps. They hope to release service maps in summer 2022.
The map includes information searchable by address for all 95 counties. It covers broadband availability, speeds and technology types, such as fiber, DSL or cellular networks.
The website include a link to the map and an instructional video. If you enter an address, it will locate providers and the types of technology available at that specific location.
If the information is incorrect, residents can provide feedback through Connected Nation Tennessee at https://bit.ly/3xsWk0U. Select a reason for feedback, including inaccurate speed, incorrect provider information or other issues described on the form.
