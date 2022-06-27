Buc-ee’s travel center unveiled its first Tennessee location in Crossville on Monday, with the doors opening to the public at 6 a.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony following at 11.
More than 53,400 square feet and equipped with over 120 fueling positions, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster described it as a “travel oasis” at the ceremony.
“I couldn’t do this without the incredible people I have that work with me,” Buc-ee’s Founder Arch Aplin III said.
Buc-ee’s is a well-known travel center that was first founded in Texas, in 1982.
The Crossville location will be the 50th store the chain has opened, with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers.
Some of Buc-ee’s most famous foods include Texas barbecue, homemade fudge, kolaches, jerky, pastries and “Beaver nuggets.”
Hundreds of people showed to the grand opening, several of them traveling from out of state to see the Crossville location’s debut.
“I’ve met people today from Florida, I’ve met people that drove all the way from Ennis Texas,” Aplin said.
“I hope you get in, I hope you get the experience of the love that we want to bring to the community, I hope y’all love what we do — we love what we do,” Aplin continued.
“My commitment to you is that every day will be like today. It’s not just opening day. This is how we operate; every day will be like today.”
Buc-ee’s will bring 175 new full-time jobs to the Crossville area with staring pay between $16-$20 per hour, with full benefits, a 6% matching 401k and three weeks of paid vacation.
During the ceremony, Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives Cameron Sexton said Buc-ee’s will create an “economic boom” in Cumberland County.
“That’s our commitment to this community and this state — that we’re gonna come in and we’re gonna be the upper-echelon of quality jobs and pay scale,” Aplin said.
“We want to hire local, and we want to give everybody an opportunity to have a great-paying job.”
