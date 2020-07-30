Gov. Bill Lee believes in-person schooling is the “medically sound, preferred option,” but providing a safe environment for students, faculty and staff depends on quickly isolating those who are sick and quarantining their close contacts.
"School reopening is not going to be easy," Lee said. "There will be a temptation at times to throw in the towel or cut corners, but we have to remember this generation of kids that are desperately needing us to show up on their behalf at this crucial time in this crisis."
The state rolled out its K-12 school reopening plan Tuesday. Cumberland County schools are set to open Aug. 5 with a registration day.
About a dozen school systems have delayed in-person schooling at this time, though Lee advised school districts to delay in “only the most extreme situations.”
Tennessee topped 100,000 cases of the virus on Wednesday, adding 1,778 new cases. There are 37,673 active infections and 1,020 people have died since the COVID-19 health crisis began.
Cumberland County reported 123 active cases, an increase of 3 from the day before, an increase of 35 active cases in the past week.
There have been 346 positive cases since March, with six deaths officially reported and 217 recoveries. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized from Cumberland County since the health crisis began.
According to Lee's new school guidelines, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days from the onset of their symptoms or isolate 10 days from the date they were tested.
Those who were within 6 feet of anyone who has COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer must also quarantine for at least 14 days. The state won't publicly disclose COVID-19 cases school-by-school, but schools have the option to do so individually, said state Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.
Lee's recommendations also noted that families choosing virtual over in-person learning will be provided with free resources to supplement school-based services.
Furthermore, the state is launching a $50 million grant initiative to help school districts with technology purchases.
Personal protection equipment — such as face masks, thermometers and face shields — will also be provided at no cost to the school district. The state expects to provide nearly 298,000 cloth reusable masks for teachers and 27 million masks for students.
Classroom teachers also will receive a "disinfecting kit," which will have hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, gloves and masks.
Lee also said he will issue an executive order to allow contact school sports to resume within a set of guidelines.
Lee noted there are federal guidelines for teacher pay due to COVID-19 exposure quarantine. But he said he expects that "teachers are, for the most part, going to come back to work."
The virus already turned up in a Tennessee school last week. Alcoa City Schools announced someone tested positive from the district's middle school, where classes are underway and include an option for students to attend in person on a staggered schedule.
"A reasonable expectation is there will be positive cases in schools ... what is important is that we have all of the safety and health protocols in place," Schwinn said.
