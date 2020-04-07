Gov. Bill Lee is hopeful that social distancing and staying home will help the state slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
New data models support his hope, with a University of Washington model predicting the state will peak April 15 without experiencing shortfalls in hospital beds, ICU beds or ventilators.
"Over the last 24 hours, we have seen some positive trends in our state and across the country," Lee said during his Monday press briefing. "It is a welcome relief to get some good news."
There were 3,802 people testing positive for the virus on Monday, with 352 people hospitalized due to the virus. To date, 65 people have died of the disease in Tennessee, while 356 are considered "recovered."
Cumberland County reported 26 cases on Monday.
The state is seeing increasing numbers of deaths and hospitalizations. Dr. Lisa Piercey, commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health, echoed remarks of national health leaders regarding increased fatalities from the illness.
"We're starting to see the increase in hospitalization and death from the swift uptick we had a couple of weeks ago," she said, asking everyone to remember the families in the coming days and weeks.
Developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, earlier models had projected the state would face a shortfall of 7,000 hospital beds at the peak of the surge.
The data is updated daily. Tuesday, the institute projected Tennessee would need 1,232 hospital beds for an April 15 peak, with 245 ICU beds. The state has 7,812 hospital beds available, with 629 ICU beds, though hospitals have plans for how to care for a surge in patients. The new models also project about 208 ventilators will be needed from a stock of 800 to 900 ventilators statewide.
The models, however, assume social distancing continues past May, with everyone adhering to calls to stay at home during the pandemic emergency.
"While we have received some good news, we need to stay vigilant in our efforts,” Lee said. “Social distancing works, and the improvement in numbers that we're seeing today are the result of decisions we made two and three weeks ago. We still need Tennesseans to stay home if they are able to do so."
Lee said Monday he had no plans at this time to extend his stay-at-home order beyond April 14, when the executive order is set to expire.
Testing will be a vital part of Tennessee's response to the virus, Lee said. More than 47,000 people had been tested for the virus through Sunday, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health. Cumberland County reported 448 people tested.
"The more we test, the more we know. The more we know, the more informed we are," Lee said.
Individuals can seek testing through their health provider, who can assess their risk for COVID-19 and determine if they should be tested.
Uninsured individuals in Cumberland County who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can contact the county health department for consultation. The department continues to provide drive-thru testing at its site on S. Main St. in Crossville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call 931-484-6196.
Public health authorities prioritize testing for individuals considered at high risk for the illness. Those individuals include people with contacts of confirmed cases; people in occupations with exposure to large numbers of contacts; health care workers; nursing home residents; severely immunocompromised patients; critically ill patients; pregnant women; and people who have traveled to areas with high case counts. Lee said Monday no one who qualifies for a testing need is being turned away.
The state has already deployed the 45-minute test and plans to launch the 5-minute test in the coming weeks.
Nationally, efforts to develop an antibody test are continuing. NPR reported that test should be available in May. It can help health officials determine how widely the virus has spread through the population. A vaccine is likely more than a year away, health officials caution.
Lee said the state had made shipments of personal protective equipment to each of the 95 counties in the state, with about 70% of supplies going to rural communities.
The Tennessee National Guard has worked with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to assess multiple sites across the state that can serve as hospital wards, as necessary.
Rural hospitals and small hospitals have been straining under orders that ended elective procedures during the emergency. Lee said the state would make $10 million in grants available to help those hospitals until federal assistance becomes available.
Lee also said the state is working on a plan to allow TennCare to provide coverage for uninsured patients diagnosed with COVID-19.
The state will also offer grants to city and county governments, with $200 million budgeted to help mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 relief. Each county will receive at least $500,000, and cities will receive at least $30,000.
