Cumberland County had 34 active COVID-19 cases at press time on Monday, holding steady from Saturday and up one from Friday’s report. To date, 23 people have recovered in county, for 57 total cases.
Across the state, the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 7,070, with 148 confirmed deaths, 724 hospitalizations and 3,344 recoveries. That’s up from 6,762 cases on Saturday, 6,589 cases on Friday and 6,262 cases on Thursday.
Last week, Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey said the state had only a 3% day-over-day increase in new cases, the smallest increase to date.
“We are confident we are flattening the curve,” she said. “We want to make sure everybody who thinks they need a test gets a test.”
Weekend data showed day-over-day increases of 2.6% to 5.2%.
Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center released a new model for the rate of COVID-19 infection in the state last week and found evidence the spread of the illness was slowing in the state, reducing the likelihood the state would run out of hospital capacity for patients.
But their models rely on continued social distancing policies, widespread testing of the population and comprehensive contact tracing for infected patients.
“We all want to go back to some sort of normal, but to be able to relax some of the social distancing guidelines, you have to have in place widespread testing and robust contact tracing,” said John Graves, Ph.D., associate professor of health policy and director of the new Center for Health Economic Modeling at Vanderbilt, in a press release.
Researchers believe Tennessee’s COVID-19 health crisis was sparked by as few 10 infected patients. The report also looks at the transmission of the disease — how many people each person with COVID-19 spreads the disease to. Statewide transmission numbers through April 6 ranged from 1.75 to 1.25. The number dipped to around 1 through April 13.
A transmission number of 1 or less over a sustained period is necessary to slow an epidemic.
Regional numbers, however, show areas of the state are still above that goal. The Upper Cumberland is estimated at about 1.5 while south central Tennessee is at 2. The Highland Rim around Nashville is below 1.
An April 9 report estimated the state might experience a “peak” of cases in mid-June if it maintained stay-at-home orders and social distancing, with a mid-May peak anticipated with additional restrictions. Without those restrictions, the peak could be much higher and, healthcare official worry, overwhelm hospital capacity.
The report notes that the models are hampered by limitations on testing and that progress could reverse if stay-at-home policies are lifted prematurely.
“The moderation in the growth of daily case numbers is positive news, but also underscores the large fraction of the Tennessee population that remains susceptible to infection,” it states. “We continue to stress persistence in social distancing until a sustained ebb in the epidemic is reached, and at which time social distancing can begin to be replaced with reliable and speedy testing and contact tracing — and other risk mitigation strategies — to keep disease spread under control and reduce the loss of life due to COVID-19.”
The state rolled out new testing guidelines last week, allowing anyone who wanted a test to get a test at any county health department or multiple weekend sites around the state. More than 11,000 people were tested through the weekend.
Tests are offered at no charge at these sites.
Cumberland County Health Department, 1503 S. Main St., offers drive-thru testing Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 931-484-6196 for more information.
Gov. Bill Lee also launched an economic recovery group to help the state reopen its economy once the stay-at-home order expires May 1. The group includes both government and industry leaders.
“Tennesseans have paid quite a price. They are working diligently, but they are also sacrificing in a great way to make sure this virus spread is mitigated,” Lee said Thursday.
Lee had just completed a call with governors across the country and President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon to discuss the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Lee said the state was reviewing the White House plan for reopening the economy.
Lee said, “A key aspect of his plan involves the staged reopening of low-risk areas around the country. That is certainly something our team is looking at and has been since we started the economic recovery group.”
The White House Plan calls for a downward trajectory of COVID-19 symptomatic cases and influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period; downward trajectory of positive tests as a percent of total tests with a robust testing program in place, including antibody testing; and hospitals being able to treat all patients without crisis care.
The plan also calls for reopening in phases, starting with asking vulnerable individuals to continue to stay home. Social distancing in public and social gatherings should also be minimized. Senior living facilities and hospitals would also continue to restrict access, and large venues would need to implement physical distancing protocols. Elective surgeries could resume, and gyms could reopen with appropriate physical distancing.
If the first phase showed no evidence of a rebound, the next phase could begin. In this period, bars, for example, would operated with diminished standing-room occupancy, large venues would implement moderate physical distancing, and non-essential travel could resume. Vulnerable individuals would continue to stay home.
Phase three would allow vulnerable individuals to resume public interactions, though they should continue to practice physical distancing and minimize exposure to social settings. Senior care facilities and hospitals could begin allowing visitors, and large venues could operate under limited physical distancing.
Lee said, “Make no mistake, we are ready for Tennesseans to get back to work. As our testing capacity and health care capacity continues to improve, we will be better able to open up more parts of our state.”
The health and safety of employees and customers will be a priority, Lee said. The recovery group will provide industry-specific guidance that could include social distancing and sanitation guidelines.
