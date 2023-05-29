State Sen. Paul Bailey, left, and state House Speaker Cameron Sexton present a $2 million check to the Cumberland County Commission during its May 15 meeting. The state funds will help the county shore up the deteriorated supports of the historic courthouse. Applauding the legislators for the grant in the background are, from left, County Commissioners Greg Maxwell, Deborah Holbrook and John Patterson; County Attorney Philip Burnett; and Register of Deeds Trey Kerley.