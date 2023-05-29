Allen Foster’s birthday was May 15, and while the gift Cumberland County’s state legislators came bearing at that night’s County Commission meeting wasn’t for him personally, it somewhat eases the county mayor’s concerns about paying for shoring up the historic courthouse.
State House Speaker Cameron Sexton and state Sen. Paul Bailey presented the Commission with a $2 million check signed by Gov. Bill Lee. The funds are a state grant specifically designated for structural support repairs that were water damaged and put the building at risk of collapse.
“We are very blessed in our state, much like you are here, with finances,” Sexton said during the meeting in its temporary site at Art Circle Public Library. “Your budget might be a little tighter sometimes than what the state is. We do have an opportunity to lend a helping hand when we can.”
The original portion of the courthouse, built in 1905, was abruptly closed in September when two of the three roof support trusses were discovered to have deteriorated.
The closure affected operations of the County Clerk’s office, which was moved into the former Progressive Savings Bank building at 1760 S. Main St. The Clerk’s Office will permanently occupy the building, which the county had earlier purchased to serve as its archives facility.
County officials learned last month that repairs to make the building structurally sound are estimated at $3 million-$4 million, with an additional $6 million to go toward renovating the courtroom.
The $2 million state grant stems from a conversation Sexton and Foster had a few months ago in Foster’s office in the courthouse. The mayor gave Sexton a tour of the facility, pointing out the water damage and asking if the state could offer help with paying for the repairs.
Foster followed up later with a similar conversation with Bailey.
“The governor was very nice for us,” Sexton said. “The courthouse needs a lot of work.”
Two bursts of applause followed Sexton’s announcement of the grant amount, with commissioners offering their personal appreciation to the legislators.
“Thank you very much,” Foster said to Sexton and Bailey following the presentation. “We appreciate that.”
The courthouse, with its clock tower and Bedford limestone exterior in downtown Crossville, has been the sentinel of county government for more than a century. It’s Cumberland County’s third courthouse; the second sits across Main St. and houses the Upper Cumberland Military Memorial Museum. Both have been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1980.
